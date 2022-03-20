“I’m just amazed by the things that he does on the court” - Jaden Ivey’s mom Niele says her son turns into a different beast during games; adds that he’s very shy off the court

Jaden Ivey and the Purdue Boilermakers beat the Yale Bulldogs to move on to the second round of the NCAA tournament, and the star point guard's mother spoke about her son during a recent feature on the sophomore. However, his mother is not just a proud mom, she is also the head coach of the Notre Dame women's basketball team.

As a second-generation college basketball star, Jaden Ivey showcases an understanding of the game of basketball that is fitting for the son of a former player and current coach. Ivey puts his expert knowledge to work as the point guard for the Purdue Boilermakers.

Jaden Ivey is someone who has spoken about the mentality he brings to the game and how he uses his emotions when he plays. During a recent interview with CBS News, Niele Ivey spoke about her son and the mentality and skill he brings to the basketball court:

"I'm just amazed by the things he does on the court. He's very shy off the court, very quiet. On the court, its like Beyonce, Sasha Fierce, he turns into a different beast."

CBS Mornings @CBSMornings March Madness officially got underway this past week — and if #3 seed Purdue ( @BoilerBall ) makes a big run in “the big dance,” it will likely be thanks to sophomore @IveyJaden @danajacobson has more on the Boilermakers star guard. March Madness officially got underway this past week — and if #3 seed Purdue (@BoilerBall) makes a big run in “the big dance,” it will likely be thanks to sophomore @IveyJaden. @danajacobson has more on the Boilermakers star guard. 🏀 https://t.co/xd6Hy0fdzx

The way Ivey plays the game of basketball has proven to be effective for the Boilermakers, as they earned a three-seed in the NCAA tournament thanks to strong performances from him and his teammates. The goal is to now use his talent to win a national championship for Purdue.

As the third-seed in the East bracket, the Boilmakers are now in the driver's seat to win their bracket with the elimination of both Baylor and Kentucky. While seeding does not guarantee wins in March Madness, the Boilmakers being the highest remaining seed does make them the favorites in the East, especially if Ivey keeps up his amazing displays.

Where could Jaden Ivey land in the 2022 NBA Draft?

Jaden Ivey is a top prospect in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Regardless of what happens during the rest of March Madness, Ivey will be among the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft. Still, he could use the rest of the NCAA tournament to show why he is the best guard with the most star potential in college basketball.

The 2022 NBA Draft will be a competitive one among the prospects because, outside of the top two players, everyone is seen as a player who plays one particular position well, rather than playing every position on the court. Still, Ivey's ability as a point guard provides the necessary skills for almost every team.

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba I know that this might trigger some people but I’m not sure I wouldn’t have Jaden Ivy in my top three. Some of the reasoning is point guard holds such positional importance in the NBA I know that this might trigger some people but I’m not sure I wouldn’t have Jaden Ivy in my top three. Some of the reasoning is point guard holds such positional importance in the NBA

The point guard position is the most important position in basketball because of the ballhandling and playmaking responsibilities. While the re-emergence of point centers in the NBA is allowing some teams to operate without a traditional point guard, almost every team can benefit from drafting Ivey in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Is Jaden Ivey one of the top three players in the 2022 NBA Draft? Yes No 0 votes so far