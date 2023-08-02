"I wasn't mad at you" - $400,000,000 worth Shaquille O'Neal didn't berate Kobe Bryant despite him air-balling 4 times in 1997 playoff game

The relationship between Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, back when they were playing for the Lakers, can be viewed as a complicated one. However, in all the disputes and differences, there remained a certain level of respect between the two superstars.

During an ESPN interview between O'Neal and Bryant, the former Lakers center talked about where his respect for Bryant came from. Shaq referred to a 1997 playoff game against the Utah Jazz, wherein Kobe Bryant air-balled 4-straight shots late in the fourth quarter:

"Everbody talks about those airballs, I wasn't mad at you," O'Neal said. "That's why I was the first one to come grab you and say, 'Hey, I know everybody is laughing and giggling out, but one day people will fear you.'"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

O'Neal saw Bryant's missed shots differently than others. One thing that the former Lakers center respected a lot was a player that badly wanted to win as much as he did:

"One thing what I loved about you as an 18-year-old," O'Neal said, "is you wanted it. A lot of guys on my team didn't want it but you wanted it at 18-year-old kid."

In the interview, Shaquille O'Neal also mentioned that upon joining the Los Angeles Lakers, former general manager Jerry West let him on his vision.

A vision that translated to O'Neal being paired alongside an 18-year-old rookie from Lower Merion High School that will propel the team to multiple championships.

Shaquille O'Neal praised Kobe Bryant in the unveiling of his statue outside the Lakers arena

During the event, Shaquille O'Neal shared a few words about his gratefulness and appreciation for his former teammate, Kobe Bryant.

"We pushed each other, we had our battles, we had our times," O'Neal said. "But we always had respect for each other, and we were able to win three championships. Definitely couldn't have done it without you. I appreciate you very much. Next time we're out here for a statue, it'll probably be your statue."

The 1200-pound, nine-foot bronze statue is a sight to behold outside of the Lakers' Crypto.com arena. The statue acts as a celebration of what Bryant was able to accomplish during his time playing for the Lakers.

In all of the glory and praise, Shaquille O'Neal made sure to not forget the ones that helped him along the way.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)