"I can't offer you an olive branch; The greatest among us are wrong on occasion" - Chris Broussard hilariously trolls fellow NBA analyst after being on the verge of getting his Miami-Boston prediction right

The Boston Celtics have beaten the Heat in Miami once again. In the crucial Game 5, the Celtics played exceptionally well and ended up taking a 3-2 series lead. While the series is not over yet, it will be very hard for the Heat to win it, especially since the next game is in Boston.

Jimmy Butler just isn't himself anymore after the Game 3 injury and the Heat are also missing Tyler Herro, the Sixth Man of the Year.

Furthermore, Bam Adebayo is not as aggressive as he should be and the Heat also need more from Kyle Lowry. On the other hand, the Celtics are playing better than ever and that is why they are only one game away from the NBA Finals.

Boston Celtics are winning in six, according to Chris Broussard

Chris Broussard has talked a lot about the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics this postseason. The NBA analyst picked the Celtics to win the series in six games, saying they were the better team. After Game 5, he proclaimed the Celtics the better team once again, stating:

"I told you it would be six. It's going to be six because Boston is the better team. ... Them being the healthier team, at least, gives them an advantage in the series."

Broussard spoke about Kyle Lowry, who is also playing while injured, saying how he did not achieve much while playing 25 scoreless minutes in Game 5. The NBA insider believes that the Heat are done as they don't have enough firepower to deal with the Celtics and their defense. Broussard said:

"The Heat have just been worn down. ... Jimmy Butler, he won't admit it to his credit, but the knees gotta be bothering him. Tyler Herro's out, they just can't score. They've averaged 81 points a game in the last two games, they can't score. ... It's over."

Chris Broussard has been "on a roll of epic proportions"

During the "First Things First" segment about the Eastern Conference finals, Broussard admitted that he was wrong.

He failed to predict two series so far in the playoffs, including the Celtics' first-round series, which was one of the closest sweeps of all time. However, he's been "on a roll of epic proportions" since then.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Sorry, @getnickwright I can't offer you an olive branch. The greatest among us are wrong on occasion ... Your boy has been on a roll of epic proportions. I told you it was going to be 6 bc Boston is the better team." — @Chris_Broussard "Sorry, @getnickwright I can't offer you an olive branch. The greatest among us are wrong on occasion ... Your boy has been on a roll of epic proportions. I told you it was going to be 6 bc Boston is the better team." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/ruZqCAyRsr

"Your boy has been on a roll of epic proportions. ... I told you it would be six."

Considering that the Miami Heat have played poorly in the past few games, it won't be surprising if the Boston Celtics close the series out in Game 6. However, we can expect the Heat to play tough and not give up until the final buzzer.

