“I was on vacation reading like ‘this can’t be serious’… K knows he was the best player on that team” - CJ McCollum says Kevin Durant became a more ‘well-rounded' player with the Warriors, says he was disappointed in KD

CJ McCollum recently opened up about Kevin Durant's move to the Golden State Warriors on ESPN's 'Get Up' show. The New Orleans Pelicans guard said that he was disappointed in Durant for joining a strong team like the Warriors but respected his decision to go through with it. McCollum also added that KD became a "well-rounded" player after joining the Dubs.

Here's what McCollum said:

"I was disappointed in him (Durant) for doing that, and I told him about it, he kinda laughed it off and was like, 'I had a right to free will,' and he can do what he wants, and I respected the fact that he made that decision knowing people will be angry at him. Cause' of how good the Warriors were.

McCollum continued:

It challenged him to play a different type of game, and he was a plug in player, right. He had to learn a new system, he had to learn how to play alongside great players, and I think he became a well-rounded basketball player."

"Obviously, I was on vacation, and I was like, this can't be serious right. I had lost to the Warriors before he got there, obviously, we ended up losing once he got there."

CJ McCollum added that Kevin Durant was undisputedly the best player on those Warriors teams and not Steph Curry.

The Dubs made it to the NBA Finals without KD this year, which has seen some people ask whether the 2014 MVP was even the best player on the floor in Golden State. McCollum argued the claim without any hesitation, saying:

"I think there's no debate on who was the best player on that team. We all know it was Kevin Durant, Steph knows it was Kevin Durant, Dray deep down he knows it was Kevin Durant, and obviously, K knows he was the best player on that team."

CJ McCollum believes Draymond didn't take shots at Kevin Durant when claiming Steph Curry has always initiated the Warriors' offense

Draymond Green raised eyebrows after making another edgy remark while mentioning Kevin Durant's tenure with the Warriors after NBA Finals Game 2. Green told reporters that the team's offense started with Steph Curry during and after KD's tenure with the franchise.

Fans believed Green was taking shots at Durant again. The former DPOY had a back and forth with the Brooklyn Nets talisman on Twitter a few days ago. Draymond said on his podcast that Steph got double-teamed seven times more than KD during the Finals runs, which didn't sit well with the latter.

CJ McCollum believes that Draymond wasn't taking shots at Kevin Durant when he mentioned that Steph Curry started the team's offense. Here's what the former Trail Blazers guard said:

"I don't think he was taking a shot because I actually believe that he truly believes everything that he says."

Durant has been in the limelight during this Finals run by the Golden State Warriors. He endured heavy criticism for joining the team back in 2017 to elevate his chances of winning his first chip. Critics have questioned the credibility of his two rings several times, and his legacy, and that could be the case again if the Dubs win another title before he does so with the Brooklyn Nets.

