“I want to be a basketball genius” – John Collins reveals he wants to learn to play like Nikola Jokic in conversation with JJ Redick

Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins is having a good season thus far. He has started every game for the Hawks and seems to be in good shape.

Collins recently had an interview with former NBA player JJ Redick on "The Old Man and The Three" podcast. He shared with Redick the type of player he hopes to become: one with patience and a great understanding of the game like Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

"You know, one of my favorite players to watch is Jokic," Collins said. "Because of how patient he is. Not to say I want to be Jokic. But I want to play with that patience. And that's what I want my game to sort of feel like. Seeing things before it happen. Reading the game at a high level. That's what I want."

He went on to clarify, saying that while he can play the game naturally, he seeks the ability to read the game and make all the right reads every time to aid his team in winning games.

"As I said, the game naturally – I can play the game naturally," Collins said. "Go out there and just run around and dunk, make open shots and find the ball, you know, instincts. All that stuff is great. But, you know, I want to be a basketball genius.

"I want to understand the game, whatever it looks like. But I want that. I want to be able to make all the right reads all the time and help my team win in that way."

John Collins' NBA career through a lens

John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

John Collins was drafted in 2017 by the Atlanta Hawks as a first-round pick and 19th overall. His debut game was at the Dallas Mavericks. JC came off the bench to register 14 points, five rebounds, an assist and two steals in 22 minutes.

His rookie season ended with him posting 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He registered a 57.6% field-goal shooting accuracy and recorded 11 double-doubles with only 26 starts. He was selected to the NBA All-Rookie second team.

John Collins' season best came in the 2019-20 season, when he posted 21.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He secured his most field goals of the season and also exhibited better shooting accuracy from beyond the arc and the free-throw line.

However, he's yet to match or surpass that mark, as his stats took a dip last season. He hopes to get back to his peak this season, averaging 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

John Collins is second in points, field goals, rebounds, baskets and free throws and has proved to be a very integral part of coach Nate McMillan's team.

