"In a Drake song, and dated Kendall Jenner": NBA fans mock Devin Booker's lack of fan votes in first All-Star returns despite off-court prominence

The NBA released the first returns on All-Star voting on Thursday and one name conspicuously missing in the top 10 in the guard position was the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker. Fans immediately took notice of it and reacted on social media to the apparent snub of the player.

Booker, 27, has been an All-Star three consecutive times since 2020 and has been quite prominent off the court as well, with the other celebrated personalities he has associated himself with. Thus, the low votes he has gotten so far have surprised fans.

Fans gave their reactions to the development, with some choosing to mock the nine-year NBA player for it. Below are some of what they wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

@idcstfumaynee wrote: For a guy who’s made the finals, dropped 70 points in a game, is in a drake song, and dated Kendall Jenner… Devin Booker has NO MOTION

@DreamChief_ wrote: People really just like not voting Devin Booker in these things

@CelticsRepublic wrote: #1 in Phoenix got no pull

Here are a few more reactions:

But while Booker failed to make it to the top 10 in the guard position in the Western Conference for the All-Star Game in the first voting returns, his teammate Kevin Durant (1,807,394 votes) is perched second in the forward spot out West, behind LeBron James (LA Lakers) with 2,008,645 votes.

Joining James at the top is his Eastern Conference counterpart Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee) with 2,171,812 votes.

Leading the guard voting in the West is Dallas’ Luka Doncic (1,452,733), followed by Golden States’ Steph Curry (1,394,980). In the East, Tyrese Haliburton of Indiana is leading with 1,380,795, followed by Damian Lillard of Milwaukee with 955,751.

The NBA will release the second fan return voting results on Jan. 11.

Devin Booker's exclusion from top 10 in first NBA All-Star voting returns surprises teammate

Devin Booker nowhere to be seen in the first voting returns for this year’s NBA All-Star Game has surprised many, including Phoenix Suns player Chimezie Metu, who thought it was just absurd to not have ‘Book’ among the top-voted guards.

Speaking to members of the media during their practice on Thursday, Metu said (via Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin):

"That's ridiculous. We all know he's going to be in the game. It doesn't really matter at this point."

Booker is currently 11th in scoring in the NBA with 26.7 points for the Suns (18-16). He is also good for 7.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 35.9 minutes.

He has been selected to the All-Star Game three times and played in two, with averages of 13 points, 4.5 rebounds, and two steals.

This year’s All-Star festivities will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana on Feb. 18.