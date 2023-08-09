In Photos: Michael Jordan once wore bold shirt which had slavery connotations

Michael Jordan is one of the most renowned basketball athletes of all time, especially when he was playing at the height of his career. Due to the spotlight consistently focused on him, on and off the court, Jordan carried the image of the NBA with him.

In an Instagram post from rare_sports, a picture showcases Jordan donning a white shirt that had slavery connotations during practice.

The saying refers to freed slaves being owed or promised a plot of land that is about 40 acres in measurement. "40 acres and a mule" also refers to director Spike Lee's film company. Jordan and Lee starred together in a series of famous Air Jordan commercials.

Its origins can be dated to 1865, when 20 Black ministers met with General William Tecumesh Sherman and President Lincoln's Secretary of War, Edwin M. Stanton. It was a reparation act for all the enslaved Black people who suffered 200 years of bondage and unpaid labor.

However, Lincoln's assassination led to the return of land to white Confederate landowners. The Civil Liberties Act of 1988 paved the way for the slavery reparation act to reach another big step in its long history on April 2021.

The bill created a commission to make recommendations on slavery reparations, as reported by The Washington Post's Marianna Sotomayor and DeNeen L. Brown.

As it has been years before the slavery reparation act reached another step, it continues to be a long journey for the African American community ever since the act's origins.

Michael Jordan donated $1 million to two organizations after the 2016 shootings of African Americans at the hands of police officers

Often criticized for keeping himself out of most political situations, Michael Jordan did not remain silent after the 2016 shootings of African Americans.

"I was raised by parents who taught me to love and respect people regardless of their race or background," Jordan said, "so I am saddened and frustrated by the divisive rhetoric and racial tensions that seem to be getting worse as of late. I have decided to speak out in the hope that we can come together as Americans.

"And through peaceful dialogue and education, achieve constructive change. To support that effort, I am making contributions of $1 million each to the International Association of Chiefs of Police's Institute for Community-Police Relations and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund."

It was a big step, considering how prominent of a symbol the former Chicago Bulls star is. Besides Michael Jordan's statement, he also performed a course of action in support of the need for change.

