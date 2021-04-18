Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - April 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena tonight. The Pacers are ninth in the East with a 26-29 record, while the Hawks are fifth in the standings as a result of a 30-26 record.

The Indiana Pacers are coming off a 111-119 loss against the Utah Jazz and have now lost two out of their last three games. The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, have won three of their last four games but lost their most recent fixture against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, April 18th; 1:00 PM ET (Sunday, 18th April; 10:30 PM IST)

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Indiana Pacers Preview

four straight games with 24 or more points for @CarisLevert 🔥



Your @GEICO Quote of the Week 🗯

Head coach Nate Bjorkgen has instilled a new offensive identity in the team, which has led to the Indiana Pacers playing free-flowing basketball. They rank seventh in assists in the league (26.7 per game). Their defense has held its own as well, as the franchise ranks second and fourth in blocks and steals, respectively.

Swingman Doug McDermott and center Myles Turner have been crucial to Bjorkgen's plans this season. McDermott has put 13 points and 3 rebounds on 38% shooting from deep, playing his off-the-ball role with dexterity. Turner is averaging 12 points and an incredible 3.5 blocks per contest, not giving anything away cheaply in the paint.

Key Player - Caris LeVert

Los Angeles Clippers v Indiana Pacers

One Indiana Pacers player who can explode on any given night is Caris LeVert. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 15.9 points per game this season, but he is more than capable of scoring in bunches for his team.

When he was still with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season, LeVert scored 43 points on 15-of-23 shooting from the field, including 7-of-9 from three against the Memphis Grizzlies. LeVert is revered around the league for having immense potential and the Indiana Pacers will have a comfortable night if he is in his element.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon l Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert l Small Forward - Justin Holiday l Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis l Center - Myles Turner

Atlanta Hawks Preview

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow's game:



John Collins: Questionable

Kris Dunn: Out

Danilo Gallinari: Out

De’Andre Hunter: Out

Cam Reddish: Out

Tony Snell: Out pic.twitter.com/Umfg98Yp5P — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 17, 2021

The Atlanta Hawks have been a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of both offense and defense during the 2020-21 NBA campaign. They are a top 10 rebounding side, courtesy of starting center Clint Capela's great work on the glass on both ends of the floor. The Hawks have also been efficient from the charity stripe, making 81% of their free throws.

Capela's frontcourt partner, John Collins, has been in sublime form as well, averaging 18 points and 8 rebounds per match. Recent acquisition Lou Williams has been a key part of the rotation, registering 12 points per game on 40% shooting from downtown.

Key Player - Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks v Phoenix Suns

Trae Young has been instrumental in the Atlanta Hawks' resurgence. The diminutive guard has averaged 25 points and a staggering 9.5 assists per match, albeit on an underwhelming 43% shooting from the field. Efficiency is an area head coach Nate McMillan will be expecting Young to improve upon, especially with the postseason drawing close.

The Indiana Pacers' defense has looked suspect at times, and Trae Young will have an opportunity to lead the Atlanta Hawks to their 31st win tonight.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Trae Young l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - Kevin Huerter l Power Forward - John Collins l Center - Clint Capela

Pacers vs. Hawks Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks have looked like a legitimate playoff team under new coach Nate McMillan, whose key adjustments to the starting lineup have been the difference-maker. They will be the favorites to win this game against an out-of-form Indiana Pacers side.

Where to Watch Pacers vs. Hawks

Live coverage of the game between the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks will be available on Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports South-East Atlanta. The match can be streamed live with an NBA League Pass as well.

