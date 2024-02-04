Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | February 4, 2024 

The Indiana Pacers look to halt a three-game skid when they trek to Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday to take on the Hornets in an Eastern Conference clash. Indiana is also angling to take the season series lead over Charlotte after they split their first two encounters in the ongoing NBA season.

While they have hit a rough patch of late, the Pacers remain within the playoff picture if the postseason starts today. The team currently holds a 27-23 record, good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Charlotte game is a quick road trip for Indiana before it heads back home for back-to-back games on its home floor.

Charlotte, for its part, is out to swing back to the win column in front of its hometown crowd after losing their last six games. The Hornets’ most recent defeat was at the hands of the OKC Thunder, 126-106, on Friday. They are 13th in their conference with a 10-37 card.

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets game is on Sunday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET and is available over NBA League Pass and Bally Sports SE-Charlotte and Bally Sports Indiana on local TV.

Moneyline: Pacers (-440) vs. Hornets (+340)

Spread: Pacers -9.5 (-110) vs. Hornets +9.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pacers -110 (o240.5) vs. Hornets -110 (u240.5)

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets preview

The game at hand is the penultimate showdown between the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets this season.

Charlotte took the first, 125-124, as it bucked 43 points from Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, who also had 12 dimes in said game. Big man Mark Williams led three other Hornets players with 20 points or more with 27 points. The others were Gordon Hayward (23) and Terry Rozier (22).

In the second game on Dec. 20, Indiana exacted payback in a big way, routing Charlotte 144-113. Buddy Hield paced his team with 25 points in the win, with Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith adding 19 points apiece in the win.

Currently riding losing streaks heading into their Sunday showdown, the teams are expected to battle it out hard to right their ships before things go further out of hand.

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets starting lineups

The Indiana Pacers are expected to miss the services of big men Myles Turner (left ankle sprain) and Jalen Smith (lower back spasms) in their game against the Hornets. Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), however, is available and so is Bennedict Mathurin (toe).

But in their last game, All-Star Haliburton came off the bench and could well do the same against the Pacers. With that, expect coach Rick Carlisle to go for the starring crew of TJ McConnell, Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, Nesmith and Isaiah Jackson.

Over at the Hornets, All-Star LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with Bryce McGowens possibly making another go at the point. He would be joined by Cody Martin, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and Nick Richards.

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets betting tips

Pascal Siakam, who is playing in his 10th game in a Pacers uniform after being acquired from the Toronto Raptors, has an over/under of 22.5 points against Charlotte. A safe bet for him is to go over 22.5 points as in his last five games he has scored 22 points or more three times. He should also get more looks with Haliburton expected to play limited minutes and Turner and Smith out.

Miles Bridges has averaged 20.4 points in his last five games for the Hornets, lower than the O/U he has of 26.5 points against the Pacers. He may be asked to do more in the absence of Ball, which he has proven to be capable of doing.

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

The Indiana Pacers should take this game, given that they are steadier between the two teams, notwithstanding the three-game slide they are currently in. Charlotte has the homecourt advantage and is tad healthier but those may not be enough to tow the Hornets over the visitors.

