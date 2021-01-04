Indiana Pacers vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Match Preview - January 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans find themselves on a two-game winning run as they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. The Pacers, meanwhile, have had a mixed run after starting the 2020-21 season 3-0.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs New Orleans Pelicans | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, January 4th, 8 PM ET (Tuesday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers have hit a few bumps in the road after starting the 2020-21 season strongly. They've lost two of their last three games and are evidently missing the services of TJ Warren who is out indefinitely with a left foot issue.

The Indiana Pacers are still the second-most accurate team from the field and that has lifted their offensive rating to top five in the league. Domantas Sabonis has cooled off after his Player of the Week run but continues to dominate the boards The Pacers have three starters averaging 20 or above but the bench needs to bring more to the table.

Key Player - Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon has emerged as the leader of the Indiana Pacers on both ends of the court. He's scoring 22.2 points per game and little more accuracy from the charity stripe will allow him to average 50-40-90 for the second time in his career. He'll be hoping to overcome the defense of Lonzo Ball and be as effective against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Victor Oladipo, F Justin Holiday, F Domantas Sabonis, C Myles Turner

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans continue their four-game homestand after winning the first one against the Toronto Raptors. They've lifted their spirits with two convincing wins on the trot against not-so-convincing opponents but the physically imposing Indiana Pacers will give them a run for their money.

Luckily enough, the New Orleans Pelicans have the fourth-best defensive rating in the league. Moreover, strong opponents isn't the biggest concern when you have Zion Williamson and Steven Adams on your side. On the offensive side of things, all the Pelicans starters are averaging in double digits.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram

Brandom Ingram has taken considerable strides for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. He's leading the team in scoring and playmaking, managing 24 points and 5.3 assists per game so far. Ingram has learned how to use his long arms to play pesky defense as well and will be looking to put some pressure on Sabonis against Indiana Pacers.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted lineup

G Eric Bledsoe, G Lonzo Ball, F Brandon Ingram, F Zion Williamson, C Steven Adams

Pacers vs Pelicans Match Prediction

Even though the New Orleans Pelicans are in better form, the Indiana Pacers have a better functioning unit, despite the loss of TJ Warren. They had their occasional blip against the New York Knicks but it was a very narrow loss. The Pels, meanwhile, have been inconsistent and are yet to beat a team with a winning record. Expect Brogdon and co. to take this one.

Where to watch Pacers vs Pelicans?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Indiana and FOX Sports New Orleans. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

