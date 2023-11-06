Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA season (Nov. 6)

The Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs is one of 12 games in the NBA on Monday. The Pacers are midway through a five-game homestand, while the Spurs are entering a short two-game East road trip. Let's take a look at the Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs preview, prediction, odds, and more.

Indiana have split the first two games of their five-game homestand, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. However, they came up short on Saturday against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets. They will face the Spurs, Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks before going on the road again.

Meanwhile, the Spurs' two-game winning streak ended at the hands of the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. The Raptors came back from a big deficit to force overtime wherein San Antonio failed to stop their opponent's momentum to prevent the comeback win.

Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs Game Details

Teams: Indiana Pacers (3-3) vs. San Antonio Spurs (3-3)

Date and Time: Nov. 6, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs Game Preview

The Indiana Pacers have been pretty good this season despite the 3-3 record after six games. Tyrese Haliburton is looking like a perennial All-Star, while their depth could prove useful if they reach the playoffs.

Haliburton had 43 points, two rebounds and 12 assists in the Pacers' 125-124 loss to the Hornets on Saturday. Buddy Hield had another huge game off the bench with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists.

On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs are already exceeding expectations this season. The Spurs already have two wins over the Phoenix Suns and were competitive in two of their three losses.

Victor Wembanyama continues to live up to the hype with 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and five blocks in the 123-116 overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors. Keldon Johnson remained very good with 26 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Pacers have won six of the last 10 matchups against the Spurs. They got swept in the season series last season, but have played relatively well in their last 10 meetings. Indiana swept the season series against San Antonio in the 2021-22 season.

Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs Odds and Predictions

Moneyline: Pacers (-300) vs Spurs (+250)

Spread: Pacers -8.5 (-112) vs Spurs +8.5 (-108)

Total (O/U): Pacers (u239) vs Spurs (o239)

Who's the favorite to win the Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs matchup on Monday night? The Pacers are the slight favorites to win due to their overall roster advantage against the Spurs. They also have more rest since San Antonio is coming off an overtime game on Sunday.

Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs predicted starting lineups

Pacers

The Indiana Pacers will likely continue to start Tyrese Haliburton, Bruce Brown Jr., Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin and Myles Turner. Buddy Hield has been on fire off the bench and will lead the second unit along with Aaron Nesmith, Jalen Smith and Andrew Nembhard.

Haliburton is averaging a double-double and is slowly turning into a must-see player. Mathurin is off to a slow start to the season, but could be on the verge of a huge game.

Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to have a modified starting five with Devin Vassell possibly out on Monday. Head coach Gregg Popovich will likely use a lineup of Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembanyama and Zach Collins.

Tre Jones, Cedi Osman and Doug McDermott will get more minutes due to Vassell's potential absence. Also, there's no other must-watch player on the Spurs other than Wemby.

Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs Top 3 player stats

Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton

24.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game

Myles Turner

16.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game

Buddy Hield

12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.2 3-point shots made per game

Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

20.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game

Keldon Johnson

17.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game

Zach Collins

14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game

