Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on 4x All-NBA nominee's status (February 9)

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers complete a back-to-back set with a home game vs the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. The Lakers are coming off a 114-106 loss to the reigning champions Denver Nuggets on Thursday, where Davis posted 32 points and nine rebounds.

They will try to get back on track on Friday when they host the Pelicans, who have won four in a row and will look to maintain a top-six seed push.

The 17-time NBA champions have yet to release their official injury report, but it appears that Anthony Davis will not be part of it after playing on Thursday.

Instead, the Lakers could have D'Angelo Russell unavailable again, after Russell missed Thursday's game with left knee soreness. Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish will miss another game.

The Lakers didn't shake up their roster at the NBA Trade Deadline and will proceed with the same lineup going forward.

"This is our team, what we’re going to have, and once we get guys healthy, we can kind of get back into our groove," Davis said after Thursday's game, via NBA.com.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis has missed very few games this season and this is great news for the LA Lakers in their pursuit for a direct qualification for the playoffs and a subsequent deep postseason run.

Davis has been dealing with injuries to his abductor, hip, ankle and Achilles and is a regular part of the Lakers' injury report. However, none of these injuries has cost him any significant time.

He has appeared in 49 of the Lakers' 53 games and has averages of 24.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

When will Anthony Davis return?

Anthony Davis is expected to be part of the LA Lakers' injury report for Friday's game vs the New Orleans Pelicans. He has been listed as questionable lately due to an Achilles injury.

It is unlikely for the team to rule him out to protect him. However, if this happens, the earliest he can return is Tuesday vs. the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena. Still, we expect him to be good to go for tonight's game.

How to watch Pelicans vs Lakers game?

The New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers game tips off at 10:30 pm ET and international fans can watch it on NBA League Pass and NBA TV. Spectrum Sportsnet and WVUE will broadcast the game for local fans.

This will be the third time that the Pelicans and Lakers will collide this season. The Lakers claimed the victory in the semifinal of the inaugural In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas in early December (133-89), while New Orleans tied the series following its 129-109 home victory on Jan. 1.

