Is Chet Holmgren playing tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans? Latest injury update on Thunder big (Feb. 10)

Chet Holmgren of the OKC Thunder missed 39 games due to a hip injury suffered in early November against the Golden State Warriors. Holmgren returned to the Thunder lineup on Feb. 7 in a win over the Toronto Raptors, but missed another game the following night versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Thunder are set to welcome the New Orleans Pelicans at the Paycom Center on Monday. The latest team injury report suggests that Holmgren will be available and ready to face Zion Williamson and company in a matchup between two teams on opposite ends of the Western Conference standings.

Holmgren played 22 minutes on his return, finishing with four points, five rebounds, one assist, two steals and four blocks. Oklahoma City has done really well without him, but they are certainly better with him on the court.

The Thunder remain bitten by the injury but with five players listed as out against the Pelicans. Ousmane Dieng has a strained right soleus, while Isaiah Joe is dealing with knee soreness. Cason Wallace is nursing a shoulder strain, while Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic are both recovering from toe and knee surgeries, respectively.

What happened to Chet Holmgren?

Chet Holmgren was having a fantastic start to the season, averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.6 blocks per game. However, Holmgren suffered a right iliac wing fracture and was ruled out for 8–10 weeks. He went up for a challenge on Andrew Wiggins, who overpowered him and made him lose his balance in the air.

Holmgren went down hard on his right side, letting out a big scream as the OKC Thunder crowd gasped in horror. He stayed on the floor for a few minutes before getting taken into the locker room and was later diagnosed with a fractured hip.

In his absence, Jalen Williams had to play center with Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams also out with injuries. Williams managed to hold the fort until Hartenstein returned, earning himself an All-Star nod for his efforts to help Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Chet Holmgren's career stats vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Chet Holmgren has only played three games against the New Orleans Pelicans in his career. Holmgren is averaging 18.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 blocks in those three games, while shooting 55.8% from the field. He has a record of 2-1 versus the Pelicans.

Holmgren's best game was a 20-point, 13-rebound performance on Jan. 26, 2014. The Thunder dominated the Pelicans 107-83, which was also the Gonzaga product's first win against New Orleans.

The most interesting matchup will be between Holmgren and Zion Williamson, who is the complete opposite of the Thunder star. Williamson is much shorter than his counterpart, but is more powerful in terms of brute strength.

