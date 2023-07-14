Is Chet Holmgren playing against the Wizards in NBA Summer League? (14th July 2023)

Chet Holmgren missed the entire 2022-2023 NBA season due to a foot injury. However, the former second-overall pick was available to start the Oklahoma City Thunder's Summer League campaign.

There is no official news on Chet Holmgren's status for the upcoming game against the Washington Wizards on 14th July 2023. Holmgren has played in two out of three games for the Thunder thus far. That said, several reports indicate that Holmgren is likely not going to play against the Washington Wizards as the Thunder might consider resting him. In fact, he might be out until the NBA Preseason.

How has Chet Holmgren played so far in the Summer League?

In OKC's Summer League opening matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, Holmgren scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He shot 50% from the floor and was able to impact the game.

Chet Holmgren, however, did not participate in the matchup against the Houston Rockets. Holmgren did return for OKC's third game against the Indiana Pacers despite some reports suggesting that Holmgren might be shut down.

Holmgren didn't just play against the Pacers, but rather had a scoring outburst of 25 points and grabbed 9 rebounds on 60% shooting from the floor. He also had five stellar blocks to add to this stat line.

At 7-foot-1-inch tall, Holmgren is a masterpiece of a player, especially a defender. He has continued to show promise in this Summer League after being sidelined for an entire season.

Here's what Holmgren had to say about finally getting to play:

“Just getting a feel out there, not only for myself but also for my teammates. They’re getting a feel for how to play with me and vice versa, which is great, and I only see it continue to build from here on out and continue to get kind of the feel for the game back. Some of the touch on some of these shots and we’re only getting better.”

It will be interesting to see how Chet Holmgren plays in the upcoming season for the Thunder. The OKC Thunder Summer League coach Kameron Woods had some interesting words for Holmgren:

“He kind of leads the charge on that end of the floor for us defensively. He does it with his rim protection, which is loud. I think he’s done a nice job of also leading us with his voice. As he starts to get more comfortable on that end of the floor, really commanding things on that side of the ball.”

There is no doubt that Chet Holmgren's game has a lot of upside and he could evolve into an elite talent around the league. Fans are eager to witness Holmgren's performance in the NBA regular season.

