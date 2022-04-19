Is Clint Capela playing tonight against the Miami Heat? | 2021-22 NBA season

Clint Capela and the Atlanta Hawks are getting ready for their matchup against the Miami Heat in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference playoff series. After a disappointing loss in Game 1 to the Heat, the Hawks will be motivated to send a statement with their performance in tonight's game.

It won't be easy for the Hawks, as the Miami Heat have looked to be one of the toughest teams in the NBA throughout the 2021-22 regular season. Atlanta secured a spot in the playoffs after their final win in the play-in tournament.

Many were quick to assume that the turnaround could have resulted in a disappointing performance on Sunday. The Hawks went on to lose by a final score of 115-91 and will need to get things back on track in a hurry before the series gets out of hand.

While Atlanta is at their best, it's been due to crucial two-way play from big man Clint Capela. Throughout the regular season, Capela has continued to be a solid force for the Hawks inside the paint, offering an impressive combination of rebounding and rim protection. He went on to post averages of 11.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this year while shooting 61.3% from the field.

Clint Capela is out for tonight's game against the Miami Heat

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela has officially been ruled out for tonight's game against the Miami Heat. Capela suffered a knee injury during the team's play-in tournament game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time.

It's been reported that Capela will be re-evaluated by the team in a week, which could result in the big man missing the majority of the series against the Miami Heat.

With Capela expected to be sidelined moving forward, Atlanta is going to have to find someone to step up in the middle of the paint. Third-year big man Onyeka Okongwu is expected to play extended minutes for the Hawks, but went on to finish Game 1 with a final box score of three points, seven rebounds and one block in 20 minutes of action.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn MRI on Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela's right knee revealed no structural damage and he's expected to be evaluated again in a week, sources tell ESPN. He will clearly miss significant time in this Hawks-Heat playoff series, if he's even able to return before it's over. MRI on Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela's right knee revealed no structural damage and he's expected to be evaluated again in a week, sources tell ESPN. He will clearly miss significant time in this Hawks-Heat playoff series, if he's even able to return before it's over.

If Atlanta is going to want a chance to surprise the Miami Heat and steal back home court advantage in the series, they are going to need a number of standout performances from their key players. Trae Young will be eager to rebound from a disappointing Game 1 performance that saw him finish with just 8 points on 1-of-12 shooting.

