Is Ja Morant playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on Grizzlies superstar guard's availability (April 10)

The Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant are set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum on Thursday. Although the Grizzlies have a few players on the injury report, the good news is that Morant is available for the most important game for his team.

The Grizzlies are currently sixth in the Western Conference with a 47-32 record. They are only one win ahead of the Timberwolves, who are eighth seed with a 46-33 record. A win could prove to be a difference-maker for Ja Morant and Co.

Morant's availability has been crucial for the Grizzlies this season. The team has a poor 17-14 record without its star guard. On the other hand, it has an impressive 30-18 record with Morant playing.

Both teams have met each other twice already this season, and the Grizzlies have won both those contests. In both wins, Morant has been available, scoring 12 and 19 points in each contest. However, his scoring efficiency has been below average in both contests.

With two future superstars in Anthony Edwards and Morant facing each other in one of the most crucial games of their regular-season career, the game is set to be very competitive.

How has Ja Morant performed against the Timberwolves?

Although Ja Morant has not performed great in the last two contests that happened during this season, he hasn't been bad against Minnesota overall.

The star guard has played 14 games against the Timberwolves in his career, averaging 22.9 points, 7.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds. Moreover, he shot 43.1% from the field and 25.8% from the 3-point line.

How has Ja Morant performed this season?

Ja Morant has been unavailable for a good part of the 2024-25 season. Of 79 Grizzlies games, he has played only 48 of them. However, his impact on the winning has been undeniably great.

While Morant's presence has been great for his team, he has been having the worst season since his second year in the league. He has been averaging 23.0 points per game, the worst since the 2020-21 season. He is also averaging 7.3 assists, substantially lower from the 8.1 assists each in the last two seasons.

His scoring efficiency has also taken a hit. He has been shooting 45.5% from the field [second-worst in his career] and 30.7% from the 3-point line. However, Morant is a certified star who has the ability to rise to the occasion, and it wouldn't be surprising if he stands out in the crucial game.

