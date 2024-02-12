Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Houston Rockets? Latest on NBA All-Star's status (February 12)

Jalen Brunson has been the catalyst of the New York Knicks and is one of the major reasons why they are fourth in the NBA Eastern Conference standings. Up next on their schedule is a road game against the Houston Rockets on February 12 at the Toyota Center.

The New York Knicks, holding a 33-20 record, enter this game against the Houston Rockets after suffering consecutive losses to the Dallas Mavericks and most recently, the Indiana Pacers.

Based on the latest injury report from the New York Knicks, Jericho Sims and Ian Hartenstein are both game-time decisions for the upcoming game. Sims is more likely to play compared to Hartenstein.

OG Anunoby and Julius Randle are not expected to play, but they are anticipated to return by the end of the month. Unfortunately, Mitchell Robinson has been ruled out for the entire season.

With that, Jalen Brunson and the remaining New York Knicks roster are set to take on the Houston Rockets.

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

Jalen Brunson was sidelined with an ankle injury on February 6, causing him to miss the New York Knicks' game against the Dallas Mavericks. The Knicks ultimately lost the game with a final score of 108-122.

The following game, Brunson was able to play against the Indiana Pacers. The former Villanova Wildcat made an impressive comeback, tallying 39 points, four assists, and three rebounds. He shot an efficient 56% from the field, making 14 of his 25 field goal attempts, and was flawless from the free-throw line, converting all 10 of his attempts.

Jalen Brunson stats vs Houston Rockets

The last time the New York Knicks faced each other was on January 17 at the Madison Square Garden. The home team pulled off a 15-point victory, 109-94, with Jalen Brunson finishing the game with 30 points, seven assists, three rebounds and four three-pointers.

Brunson also shot 11-of-21 from the field and 4-of-9 beyond the three-point line. However, he shot only 4-of-7 at the free throw line and committed two turnovers.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets?

The matchup between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets happens on February 12 and it will be held inside the halls of the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The tip-off happens at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be broadcast live on the Space City Home Network and MSG.

For those who want to watch the game through an online live stream, NBA League Pass and FuboTV offer subscription packages. The radio broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM, 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM and ESPN NY 98.7.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!