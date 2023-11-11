Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight vs Toronto Raptors? Latest injury update from Boston Celtics (November 11th)

Boston Celtics' power forward Jayson Tatum was key in his side's bounce-back win against the Brooklyn Nets. It also prevented the Celtics from registering a three-game losing streak. Up next for them are the Toronto Raptors on the tail end of back-to-back games. Both teams will clash at the TD Garden and the tip-off will happen at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Tatum tallied 23 points, 10 rebounds and three assists against the Nets. The Celtics currently hold a 6-2 record, courtesy of this latest win and are placed second in the NBA Eastern Conference behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to the updated injury report of the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum is going to be available for the upcoming Raptors game. He is yet to miss a single Celtics match in the 2023-24 season.

This is Jayson Tatum's seventh season in the NBA and he has an overall average of 27.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals. He has also shot 40% from the field and 80% from the free throw stripe.

The Boston Celtics did list Al Horford as 'questionable' for this upcoming game with a sore knee while Neemias Queta still has no timetable of return due his foot injury.

Kristaps Porzingis taking time to build chemistry with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Over the past few years, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been the cornerstone players for the Boston Celtics. The duo already took the team to the NBA Finals but fell short of winning a championship. Hence, the upper management decided to trade for Kristaps Pozringis to help boost the frontcourt.

Coming into the Celtics, the Latvian big man knows that the system is catered to Brown and Tatum. Porzingis knows that their chemistry needs work but he sees some sparks of potential in what they can do together.

“It’s gonna take time,” said Porzingis. “But honestly we do have a lot of good moments, a lot of good moments where we find each other, where we hit each other with some good passes and start to reach each other more and more.”

As per Pozingis, both players are selfless stars and easy to get along with.

“It’s early, beginning of the season,” said Porzingis. “It's honestly easy to play with those guys, very selfless. Now being up close I really feel that and see that from them. So, they just want to win. They want to do the right thing, and that makes it easy for everybody.”

The Boston Celtics will have another home game against the New York Knicks after their clash against the Raptors. This team will then embark on a four-game road trip from November 15-20.