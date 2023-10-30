Is LeBron James playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest injury update from LA Lakers

In the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic, LeBron James is not on the injury list and is expected to suit up. Both teams are set to meet at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday, October 30, as the Lakers hope to wrap up the month with a 2-2 record.

According to the Lakers injury report, two players are not expected to play. One of them is Jarred Vanderbilt who is still out with a heel injury. He is expected to return to the Lakers roster in mid-November. Jalen Hood-Schifino is still day-to-day, however, if the Lakers decide to field him, he likely won't have a huge effect on the team.

With the injury of Vanderbilt, Taurean Prince has been starting and had his best game against the Kings with 20 points. He was the third-best scoring option behind James and Anthony Davis.

With the new rules of the NBA on load management, top-tier players will find themselves playing more games compared to previous seasons. Nonetheless, it is good to see Anthony Davis and LeBron James playing more games together in the regular season.

LeBron James on the Lakers' new additions

The Los Angeles Lakers brought back the same core of players from last season and added a few more pieces for depth. Among those are Christian Wood, Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes.

After the loss, LeBron James discussed the team's new players. He told the media:

"Your job is, if you are on the floor then you try to make it work with the other four guys that's on the floor with you. Try to compliment each other the best way you can both offensively and defensively and until the coach figure out a rhythm, until you know what the sub patter is, just go out and play."

After this match with the Orlando Magic, the Lakers will have another home game against the LA Clippers. They then go on a four-game road trip, taking on the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and the Phoenix Suns.