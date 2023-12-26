Is NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition worth buying in Christmas sale?

The NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition offers a premium experience to those who aren't shy of spending extra to get a headstart. This edition, named after the legendary hooper, comes with plenty of additional items that will certainly help players a lot. To make matters even more interesting, the Christmas period has witnessed an amazing deal that comes with a large discount.

Publishers 2K Games has also added bonus content that's not available with the NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition ordinarily. That said, the basketball video game isn't a flawless product despite all the updates it has received in recent months. Let's find out if the latest deal is worth your time and resources.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

All NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition content

The NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition offers the full base game along with all the available game modes as well. Additionally, here are all the extra items that come as part of this edition (available at all times).

Expand Tweet

100K VC

15K MyTEAM Points

2K24 MyTEAM 5-Player Option Pack Box

10 Box MyTEAM Promo Packs

Sapphire Kobe Bryant Card

1 Diamond Shoe Card

1 Ruby Coach Pack

2-hour Double XP Coin for MyCAREER

2-hour Double XP Coin for MyTEAM

10x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts

10x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts

3 Kobe Bryant T-Shirts

1 Sabrina Ionescu T-Shirt

2K24 Backpack

2K24 Electric Skateboard

2K24 Arm Sleeves

Here is the bonus content that 2K Games is providing as part of the Christmas offering.

15,000 VC

10,000 MyTeam Points

Christmas Muscle Tank Top

1 Hour Double XP for MyCareer

Amethyst Option Pack

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition Christmas Deal price and dates

The latest offer on the NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition is valid till Jan. 3 on Xbox and PlayStation and is available for $49.99, all thanks to a 50% discount.

The Steam and Nintendo deals run up to Jan. 4, and are enjoying a 60% discount.

Is the NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition Christmas deal worth it?

It won't be wrong to claim that NBA 2K24 has definitely improved from the state it was in during its September launch. Developers Visual Concepts has roped in the community feedback to make certain important changes to a number of gameplay elements.

The game, despite its flaws, is arguably the best basketball game available on the market. It offers plenty of different content for players to stay engaged and comes with the full NBA license. To get the same experience along with additional rewards and at least 50% off, it is a great time to buy. There's still plenty of time left in the title's shelf life, so there's no worry in that regard.

However, the Standard Edition is also enjoying discounts as part of the Christmas sales. If you're someone who wants to play casually, this will be a better pick compared to the Kobe Bryant edition.