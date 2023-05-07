Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the Suns? Latest injury update on Nuggets' star ahead of matchup (7th May 2023)

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets came up short in Game 3 as the Phoenix Suns were able to protect their homecourt courtesy of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant both going off for 86 points.

For Game 4, Jokic will be available to play as he looks to lead his Nuggets to a commanding 3-1 lead with a win tonight before heading back to Denver for Game 5.

The player has been his usual dominant self in this Semifinals round as he has averaged 31.0 points on 52.9% shooting, including 40.0% from three-point range, along with 17.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists.

During Game 3, Jokic was aided by Michael Porter Jr. going for 21 points and Jamal Murray's 32 points, but was unable to hold off Booker and Durant's incredible effort to lead their team to a victory to put them back into the series.

Even with the loss, Nikola Jokic was able to make a few more historic milestones in his career. He is the first player to average 25+ points, 15+ rebounds and 15+ assists in a game during the postseason.

His Game 3 outing is also his third triple-double performance in the playoffs with a total of 9 trible-double outings in his career since 2019.

Nikola Jokic on Devin Booker and Kevin Durant going for 86 points together

After coming up short in Game 3, Jokic spoke with the media following the loss and was asked regarding the challenge in guarding Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. He said:

"I mean, we know who we need to stop but they're talented players. They are the two best scorers probably in the league right now, who can create a shot and who teams can send a double team ... send another body and they can go and still make tough shots."

With the difficulty in covering two of the league's elite scorers in the game today, Nuggets' coach Michael Malone spoke to reporters after the game as he looks to bounce back in a crucial Game 4 on the road and said:

"I'm confident in our guys when we do face adversity. This is a team that's been through a lot over the last three, four years. 3-1 deficits, injuries, whatever you want to call it. This team always responds. It's just in our nature, it's in my nature, and I think we're gonna keep on fighting no matter what."

