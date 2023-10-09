Is Otto Porter Jr. related to Wilt Chamberlain? Debunking rumors of Raptors forward's relation to NBA legend

The rumor of Otto Porter Jr. having a relationship with Wilt Chamberlain started when the former was still playing with the Washington Wizards, which drafted him. There is no denial in the fact that Porter Jr. has has face similar to the former NBA great. However, their relationship with each other is quite different from what the rumors suggest.

It is public information that Chamberlain never got married and never had any children. His family always included his parents and his siblings. On the other hand, Otto Porter Jr. who plays for the Toronto Raptors, is the son of Otto Porter Sr. (father) and Elnora Porter (mother). Nothing about the family history even suggests that both are related at all.

When Porter joined the Golden State Warriors, the noise of Porter and Chamberlain's relationship reached a crescendo. NBA fans started making guesses that Porter was following in his grandfather’s footsteps by playing with the Warriors. Speaking to the media, Porter Jr. finally addressed the rumor and said that people are just catching the trend.

“It's crazy, you know. The Wilt Chamberlain comparisons came out, when I was still in D.C. So it's been out for a while and everybody's just now catching on, I guess.”

Chamberlain was born to William Chamberlain and Olivia Ruth Johnson. He never gave news of having any child or getting married. So, Otto Porter Jr. is not his grandson which fans keep trolling him for. However, in 2003, a San Francisco man named Aaron Levi claimed that Wilt Chamberlain was his father.

Is Wilt Chamberlain Aaron Levi's father?

Based on the public record and the accounts given by Wilt Chamberlain, he never got married and never had any child from any women. In an interview in 1991, eight years before his death, Wilt had said that he had slept with 20,000 women since he was 15 years old. With the knowledge that Wilt slept with this many women, believing that he never fathered any children seems like a far-fetched idea.

Aaron Levi, a man in his 50s from San Fransico claimed that Chamberlain was his father. In an interview with Gary Pomerantz, Levi said that the late NBA great and his drug-addicted mother had a one-night stand. According to his account, he found out about his Chamberlain being his father in 2003, while he was searching for his ancestry.

Chamberlain had four sisters and two brothers. However, as reported by Sports Illustrated, Chamberlain's sisters refused to give any DNA, so Levi's claim remains unsubstantiated to this day.