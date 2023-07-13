Is Scoot Henderson playing tonight against Magic (13th July 2023)? Looking at Trail Blazers' rookie guard's availability

Scoot Henderson sustained a shoulder injury in his NBA Summer League debut. Henderson was forced to leave the game in the third quarter with 4:51 left on the clock.

Henderson underwent an MRI on his shoulder and has not played since his Summer League debut. Henderson's shoulder injury has been disappointing news for Trail Blazers fans as he will not be playing against Orlando Magic as per reports. There are questions about whether he will return to Summer League at all.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Prior to his injury, Henderson was impressive in his debut. He scored 15 points, had five rebounds, and even dished out six assists in 21 minutes of playing time. Henderson was aggressive with the ball yet selfless in his play which garnered a lot of praise from around the league.

While fans were encouraged by Henderson's play, they were rather disappointed when he couldn't play against Victor Wembanyama (Spurs) and Brandon Miller (Hornets).

Sports Illustrated @SInow Scoot Henderson will reportedly sit out Sunday’s Summer League matchup against Victor Wembanyama trib.al/5q5q9PQ Scoot Henderson will reportedly sit out Sunday’s Summer League matchup against Victor Wembanyama trib.al/5q5q9PQ

Scoot Henderson could likely remain out moving forward in the Summer League. There is some hope that he might return for the playoffs given the nature of his injury isn't too serious, but there is no official report on this. Other top draft picks like Amen Thompson and Victor Wembanyama have already been shut down. Henderson could be on that path as well.

Bill Simmons sings praise saying "Scoot Henderson is gonna be a f***ing star"

Trail Blazers Rockets Basketball

Portland Trail Blazers fans only got to see Scoot Henderson in action for 21 minutes of the NBA Summer League so far. However, it was enough time for Bill Simmons to come to a decision about Henderson's future.

Bill Simmons is a leading personality in sports media and is the founder and CEO of The Ringer. Here is what Simmons said about Henderson:

"My plane was late and we missed the first half. Got in for the second half and he played 10 minutes before he got hurt. I only needed to see 4. He's gonne be a f***ing star.

"I'm gonna be right. This guy is a star. He f***ing has it. I will fight you to death if you disagree with me. Like, he has it. He just has it. I have been watching basketball my whole life. I know who has it and who doesn't. He f***ing has it.

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons Scoot Henderson is gonna be a star — this is happening. Don’t say Russillo and I didn’t try to warn you. Scoot Henderson is gonna be a star — this is happening. Don’t say Russillo and I didn’t try to warn you. https://t.co/5zbfFw15dn

Bill Simmons is certain that Scoot Henderson is a player who is comparable to Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook based on his athleticism and his ability to blow by defenders. Based on this and other traits that Simmons saw, he believes that Henderson will be a star in the league.

Simmons is not alone in his stance. Several people around the league are sold on Scoot Henderson, and Trail Blazers fans cannot believe that they were able to draft him with a the third pick in the draft. The Trail Blazers might be entering their next era of basketball.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes