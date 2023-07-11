Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Wizards (11th July 2023)? Looking at Spurs' star rookie's availability after injury

After a subpar Summer League debut against Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets, Victor Wembanyama bounced back in a huge way during his second Summer League game.

During the Portland Trail Blazers match-up, Wembanyama dropped 27 points (9-of-14 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range), 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks. He looked like the Victor Wembanyama, that received numerous anticipation during his time playing with the Metropolitans 92 in France.

Mike Finger @mikefinger



All along, two games was the plan. Spurs wanted him to get a taste of the NBA, and he got it. Team saw what it wanted to see, now giving him a break after a busy 12 months. Can report Victor Wembanyama is now 100% finished with summer league, per the Spurs. All along, two games was the plan. Spurs wanted him to get a taste of the NBA, and he got it. Team saw what it wanted to see, now giving him a break after a busy 12 months.

However, as Summer League in Las Vegas continues, Victor Wembanyama is being shut down for the remainder of the Summer League. Originally reported by the San Antonio Express-News' Mike Finger, the Spurs continue to be optimistic with their rookie who just came off a finals series in France.

During his time with the Metropolitans 92 in the 2022-23 season, Wembanyama averaged 21.6 points per game (47.0% shooting, including 27.5% from 3-point range) and 10.4 rebounds.

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama on his first Summer League game

Following an off-game against the Charlotte Hornets, Victor Wembanyama talked about his performance and how he still has a few ways to learn.

“I don’t have one NBA game in me," Wembanyama said. "I’ve just got everything to learn. The truth was, yeah, I didn’t know what I was doing. And for the next games, I’m probably not going to know what I’m doing, too. But it’s going to come as time goes and hopefully, we’ll be ready for the season. I’m still a kid. [I’m] just ready to learn."

As his regular season debut in the NBA continues to be anticipated by fans, the San Antonio Spurs will take a careful approach when it comes to Wembanyama. Besides the number of games and minutes he logged back in France, there have already been injuries happening in the Summer League.

Recently, Scoot Henderson from the Portland Trail Blazers and Amen Thompson from the Houston Rockets both sustained injuries.

Scoot Henderson dropped 15 points (5-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-3 from 3-point range), 6 assists, and 5 rebounds. Meanwhile, Amen Thompson put up 16 points (6-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-1 from 3-point range), 5 assists, and 4 rebounds.

Despite their impressive debuts, both guards sustained injuries in the game that resulted in early exits.

This draft pool is regarded as one of the deepest classes in terms of talent and upside. However, teams such as the Spurs are not willing to risk losing their rookies to early injuries as the season hasn't even started yet.

