Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Kings? Latest injury update on Warriors' star ahead of matchup (April 17, 2023)

Steph Curry is still one of the best shooters in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors guard has appeared in 56 games in the 2022-23 season, averaging 29.4 points per game on 42.7% shooting from long range.

The four-time NBA champion also had a masterful performance in Game 1 against the Sacramento Kings, despite a loss. However, he's listed as available for the second game in the series and will have a chance to lead his team to a big victory.

This is one of the biggest matchups of the first round as the Kings completely exceeded expectations. However, if they want to win the series, they will have to find a way to stop Steph Curry.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steph Curry missed 26 games in the regular season, but will be ready against the Sacramento Kings

Steph Curry had a fantastic season, but he was sidelined for 26 games. The superstar guard missed 11 straight games in late December and early January due to a shoulder injury.

The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter also dealt with leg issues, which resulted in another 11 missed games in February and March. However, he seems to have fully recovered and will be ready to play in Game 2 against the Sacramento Kings.

Curry was fantastic in the first game of the series against the Kings (Image via Getty Images)

Curry hasn't missed a game since March 3. Since returning from the injury, the 9-time All-Star has averaged 29.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. He's converted 49.0% of his total shots, including 42.7% of shots from long range.

You may be interested in reading: "Yeah, I don’t know" - Steph Curry seemingly disappointed at playing only 37 minutes against Kings in NBA Playoffs Game 1

In Game 1 against the Kings, Curry scored a team-high 30 points on 11-for-20 shooting. He played 37 minutes, and the Warriors were +11 with him on the floor, which was quite impressive.

The 35-year-old guard had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer. He took a 26-foot 3-point shot, but it misfired and the Warriors lost the game by three points, 126-123.

Curry will have a chance to lead his team to a victory on Monday night. The two teams will square off in Game 2, and there will be a lot of pressure on the Warriors to tie the series before returning to San Francisco.

Despite finishing the regular season with a 44-38 record, the Warriors had one of the best home records at home with 33 wins and only eight losses. If they tie the series on Monday, they'll have a chance to take a 3-1 lead at home.

You may be interested in reading: Hip-hop star claims racial bias reason behind getting kicked out of Warriors vs Kings: All you need to know

Steph Curry has appeared in 42 regular-season games against the Sacramento Kings, averaging 24.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

His greatest performance was a 47-point game earlier this season. He shot 17-for-24 from the field and also added eight rebounds and eight assists to his stat line.

Poll : 0 votes