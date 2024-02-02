Is Steph Curry playing tonight? Latest on Golden State Warriors 4x NBA champion's status vs Memphis Grizzlies (February 2)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are desperate to build a winning streak and will have a chance to do so when they visit Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on Friday night. The Warriors have won just four of their past 10 games and are 12th in the standings with a 20-24 record.

Still, they are within a two-game reach from the play-in spots and every game will be crucial for them going forward. Steph Curry posted 37 points and led the Warriors past the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday (119-107). The NBA superstar remains the franchise's best chance to make it to the playoffs and fight for another title.

For their part, the Memphis Grizzlies have lost three in a row and are 13th with a 18-30 record. The Grizzlies continue to battle injury woes and a playoff spot remains a tough challenge for them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steph Curry injury update

Steph Curry is not part of the Golden State Warriors' injury report, which means that he is good to go for Friday's game against the Grizzlies. With Chris Paul out, the four-time NBA champion continues to play heavy minutes, but the Warriors can't monitor his time amid their current struggles.

Curry has appeared in 41 games for the Warriors so far this season with averages of 27.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 40.9% shooting from beyond the arc.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry has managed to stay healthy this season and this is great news for the Golden State Warriors. Curry has averaged 33.5 minutes per game, but his heavy minutes have not led to any injuries.

The superstar guard has missed only three games so far as a result of a knee injury he suffered in mid-November.

Keeping him healthy will be crucial for the Warriors, who have been dealing with injuries and chemistry issues all season long. Chris Paul and Gary Payton II remain out with injuries, while Draymond Green missed several games, after the league suspended him twice.

Coach Steve Kerr is hopeful the team will improve its chemistry once all players are available again.

How to watch Warriors vs Grizzlies game?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies game will take place at FedEx Forum in Memphis and tipoff time is 8 p.m. ET. International fans can watch it on NBA League Pass, while Bally Sports Memphis and NBC Sports Bay Area will broadcast the game for local fans.

The Grizzlies and Warriors faced off a couple of weeks ago, with Memphis claiming the 116-107 home win. Golden State will now look to even the season series with Memphis and come closer to the Utah Jazz, who hold the final play-in spot with a 24-26 record.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!