Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers? | 2021-22 NBA Pre-season

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit the Moda Center to kick off their preseason schedule as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers in their first game. The Dubs have a five-game preseason schedule with two games each against the Blazers and LA Lakers, once at home and once on the road. Their second matchup is against the Denver Nuggets at home so they will be flying back to San Francisco after this game.

Stars don't usually participate in every preseason game because they don't count towards team wins. The coaching staff would rather have the team's best players rest and prepare for the regular season. The LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets matchup yesterday featured no All-Stars on either team. However, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr mentioned that all 16 players on the roster are expected to play tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers, albeit with fewer minutes.

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Steve Kerr said everyone will play tonight. No one will play more than 20 minutes. Steve Kerr said everyone will play tonight. No one will play more than 20 minutes.

Even though he is 33 years old, a positive sign for the Golden State Warriors fans is that Stephen Curry usually plays in preseason games. He will likely participate in all five preseason matchups this season.

Stephen Curry expected to get limited minutes as Steve Kerr gives insight into the lineup

Stephen Curry (middle) and the Golden State Warriors at Media Day 2021

As mentioned above, Steve Kerr mentioned that all players on the roster will get playing time and no player will play more than 20 minutes. However, it is understandable that the rookies and young players will get more minutes than the veterans on the roster.

Curry and Nemanja Bjelica are 33 years old, while Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are 31 whereas Andre Iguodala is 37 years old. These veterans are going to get the least minutes as players like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman get the most.

Klay Thompson is recovering from his Achilles injury and has a return timeline of late December to early January. The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported that Jordan Poole will start as the shooting guard in the preseason opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Most importantly, Steve Kerr needs to analyze the rotations around Stephen Curry and that is the major reason why he always plays in preseason games. He needs to see how the rookies manage with Curry on the floor and which rotation is ideal. The preseason opener is the first opportunity for Bay Area fans to see a Curry and the rookies on the floor at the same time.

Moreover, Avery Bradley is expected to make a serious impact as well. Stephen Curry had high praise for him when asked about his addition in the lineup, calling him a "bulldog" and one of the toughest defenders he has gone against.

Also Read

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry on Avery Bradley: “Bulldog. Everyone asks who is the toughest defenders you’ve had, he’s the first guy that comes to mind.”On the 15th spot: “I think that’s why he’s here.” Steph Curry on Avery Bradley: “Bulldog. Everyone asks who is the toughest defenders you’ve had, he’s the first guy that comes to mind.”On the 15th spot: “I think that’s why he’s here.” https://t.co/Gozc2x5DJe

You can view the Golden State Warriors preseason preview here, their roster and upcoming schedule here.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar