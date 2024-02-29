Is Tyrese Haliburton 6 years old? Debunking rumors around Pacers guard's leap-year birthday

Tyrese Haliburton had a big day as many wished the Indiana Pacers guard a happy sixth birthday. Is he really 6 years old? Yes and No. The Pacers point guard is one of those millions of people on earth who celebrate their birthday on Feb. 29.

Since Haliburton’s birthday is on leap day, there have been questions about whether Haliburton is actually six years old. While it is not debatable that Haliburton is 24, the legality of his age has mostly posed a question.

Legally, Tyrese Haliburton is not six years old because the date of a person’s birth is not considered to calculate the age of the person. Instead, United States law considers the years a person has lived to calculate his/her age.

The internet talking about Haliburton being just six years old is expressing love towards the Pacers guard for his on-court basketball skills. Most importantly, Feb. 29 is a good day for him as he got to celebrate his birthday on its date after three years.

Tyrese Haliburton is only 24 years old and is making an unprecedented mark in the league’s record book. He is in his fourth year in the league. He has had two All-Star selections and doesn’t seem like he is going to stop anytime soon. On a given night, his scoring can be contained, there is no way that a defense can take away Haliburton’s court vision and passing skills.

Tyrese Haliburton isn't the only NBA player born on Feb. 29

As it turns out, despite the rarity of Feb. 29 birthdays, Tyrese Haliburton is not the only player in league history to have his birthday on leap day. Apart from the two-time All-Star, former NBA players John Chaney, Vonteego Cummings and Chucky Brown have their birthdays on Feb. 29.

#1, John Chaney

John Chaney was born in 1920. He played just one season in the NBA during the 1949-50 season. He mostly spent his career playing in the minor leagues.

Moreover, more than a player, he is a Hall of Fame basketball coach, with an impressive 741–312 coaching record.

#2, Vonteego Cummings

Vonteego Cummings turned 12 years old when Tyrese Haliburton turned six. The 48-year-old Cummings was born in Georgia and was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in 1999. He was immediately traded to the Golden State Warriors, where he played for two seasons.

For the 2001-02 season, Cummings was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers and became a free agent the next season. The Cleveland Cavaliers signed him but later waived him. He spent the rest of his career playing for basketball leagues in different countries.

#3, Chucky Brown

Chucky Brown shares his birthday with Tyrese Haliburton, but they have had a completely different career path. Brown holds the NBA record for playing for most teams in the league. He had a 13-year career, playing for 13 teams, including the Denver Nuggets, LA Lakers and Cavaliers.

Perhaps the only quality and productive season that Brown had was with the Houston Rocket in 1995. He started all 82 games and won a championship when the Rockets defeated the Orlando Magic.