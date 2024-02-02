Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight? Latest on Indiana Pacers 2x All-Star's status vs Sacramento Kings (February 2)

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers will look to snap a two-game losing skid when they host the Sacramento Kings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday. The Pacers will complete a back-to-back set that started with a 109-105 loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday.

It was the second defeat in a row for Indiana, which fell to 27-22 and is sixth in the East. They will now take on a Sacramento Kings team that is fifth in the West with a 27-19 record.

The Pacers have yet to release their injury report for the game, and it is unclear if Tyrese Haliburton will be part of it. He had 15 points and five assists against the Knicks, where he played just 22 minutes. Indiana could sideline him Friday to manage his minutes, as he recently returned to the lineup after a hamstring injury.

Tyrese Haliburton injury update

Tyrese Haliburton missed 10 games for the Indiana Pacers due to a hamstring injury he sustained early last month. The Pacers will look to be cautious with him, even though coach Rick Carlisle has no intention to reveal whether Haliburton will be on minutes restriction going forward.

"I'm not going to talk about minutes, but he's doing well. We're day-to-day, but I'm not going to talk about minute restrictions or minute limits before any game. That would be foolish," Carlisle told media heading into Friday's game, via NBA.com.

Tyrese Haliburton has appeared in 36 games for the Pacers so far and has averages of 23.0 points (team high), 4.1 rebounds and 12.3 assists (NBA best), keeping the franchise on track for a direct qualification for the playoffs.

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton?

Tyrese Haliburton missed time with a hamstring injury he sustained on Jan. 8. He returned to the lineup Jan. 19 after five games only to be sidelined for five games again. He returned Jan. 30 andplayed consecutive games (Tuesday and Thursday) for the first time since his injury.

Haliburton was also dealing with injuries to his knee and ankle in December, but they didn't cost him any time. Still, the Pacers will monitor his condition going forward, as they want to prevent him from re-aggravating the injury, which would cost him more time.

How to watch Kings vs Pacers game?

The Indiana Pacers will host the Sacramento Kings on Friday. The game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and tipoff time is 7:30 p.m. ET. NBA League Pass will broadcast the game for international fans. Local fans can watch it on Bally Sports Indiana and NBC Sports California.

This will be the second time the two teams face each other this season. The Pacers claimed the 126-121 road win a couple of weeks ago. For his part, Haliburton will face his former team again, two years after the Kings sent him to the Pacers via a trade on Feb. 9, 2022.

