Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest on 2x NBA All-Star's status (February 9)

Zion Williamson has been the cornerstone of the New Orleans Pelicans, and his health is critical to their success. Up next on their schedule are the LA Lakers on Friday at the Crypto.com Arena, where he faces the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Pelicans are sixth in the Western Conference, with a 30-21 record. Their flawless streak continues into February, having won their last four games.

As per their injury report, three players will be game-time decisions. They include starters Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas, and Naji Marshall, whose availability remains uncertain due to a back injury.

What happened to Zion Williamson?

On Jan. 26, the New Orleans Pelicans reported that Zion Williamson had issues with his foot. Subsequently, team doctors monitored him, labeling the former Duke Blue Devil as 'questionable' for games since then.

The last time Williamson missed a game was on Jan. 31 against the Houston Rockets. Following his foot injury report, it's the sole game he has missed in six outings.

Apart from his foot issues, Williamson has also grappled with injuries to his quad and ankle, forcing him to miss 10 of 51 games during the season.

Zion Williamson's stats vs LA Lakers

This is the third time the LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans face off this season, having split their two previous meetings.

In their last matchup on Dec. 31, the Pelicans prevailed 129-109 at the Smoothie King Center. Williamson starred with 26 points, six assists and four rebounds, shooting 8-of-12 from the field and 10-of-12 at the free-throw line.

Their first matchup on Dec. 7 at the Crypto.com Arena saw the Lakers winning 133-89. Williamson scored 13 points and bagged three assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes.

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers?

The matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and LA Lakers takes place at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday. The live television broadcast can be seen through Spectrum SportsNet and WVUE.

Radio broadcast will also be available on SiriusXM, ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW and WRNO 99.5 FM. Meanwhile, for those who prefer to watch via live stream, NBA League Pass subscription is the most popular choice.

