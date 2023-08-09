Italy vs Serbia FIBA World Cup 2023 tuneup, August 9th: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Italy is set to take on Serbia on Wednesday as part of each nation's preparations for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The game is also part of the 32nd Acropolis International Basketball Tournament.

Serbia already faced off against host nation Greece on Tuesday and got the 71-64 win. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the way for Serbia with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Nikola Milutinov had 14 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, while Marko Guduric added 14 points and seven rebounds.

On the other hand, Italy had two tune-up games before Wednesday's matchup. The Italians narrowly defeated Turkey in overtime 90-89 on Saturday before blowing past China 79-61 on Sunday.

Italy vs Serbia game details

Date: August 9, 2023 (Wednesday)

August 9, 2023 (Wednesday) Time: 12:45 p.m. ET | 10:15 p.m. IST

12:45 p.m. ET | 10:15 p.m. IST Venue: O.A.C.A. Olympic Indoor Hall, Athens, Greece

Serbia and Italy have faced each other six times since 2019, with the Serbians winning four of them. Their last matchup was on Sept. 11, 2022, in the Round of 16 of the EuroBasket. Italy pulled off the upset to advance to the quarterfinals after a 94-86 victory.

Where to watch Italy vs Serbia?

The game will be broadcast live on ERT World for free in Europe on Wednesday. It will also be available on ERTFlix but as a delayed telecast.

Italy's schedule ahead of 2023 FIBA World Cup

Italy have four games remaining on their schedule before heading to the Philippines for the group stage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They will face Greece on Aug. 10 before returning to Italy for a tune-up game against Puerto Rico in Ravenna on Aug. 13.

Gli Azzurri then heads to Shenzen, China for a couple more tune-up games. They will play against Brazil on Aug. 20 and against New Zealand on Aug. 21. Italy is in Group A of the World Cup with the Philippines, Angola and the Dominican Republic.

Serbia's schedule ahead of 2023 FIBA World Cup

Serbia will have at least three more tune-up games after their matchup against Italy on Wednesday. They are set to return to Belgrade and play against Puerto Rico on Aug. 16 before flying to Shenzen, China for two more contests.

The Eagles are scheduled to face China on Aug. 20 and Brazil on Aug. 21. They will start their FIBA World Cup campaign on Aug. 26 against China in the Philippines. They are in Group B with South Sudan and Puerto Rico. However, the Serbians won't have Nikola Jokic, who decided to skip the tournament.

