Jamal Murray shows promising signs in recent workout for Denver Nuggets 

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was pleased to see Jamal Murray take part in a 5-on-5 workout last week.

Malone said the workout was the most intense Murray has played since tearing his ACL in April 2021.

"He was mobile, agile, hostile, versatile," Malone said, via Mike Singer of The Denver Post. "He looked comfortable. He looked confident. That’s the most important thing."

After missing the entire 2021-22 season with a torn left ACL, the young guard is now ready for his return. Although he was reported to be ready for the final games of the regular season and the playoffs, it never happened.

While speaking to the media, Jamal Murray admitted that he wasn't mentally ready for a comeback following such a gruesome injury.

"I have to feel good to play. I don’t know how else I can say it," Jamal Murray told reporters in late April, via Clutchpoints. "I have some really great days where there’s no soreness and I feel like I can go.

"Then you have the days right after that where I’m just not there yet. Those days are really tough. Those slow days, it’s tough to see the future after that."

Jamal Murray averaged 21.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in 48 games in the 2020-21 season.

The next step for Murray is to participate in more 5-on-5 workouts and get ready for September's training camp and the start of the season in October.

Jamal Murray's workout is great news for Nuggets and Nikola Jokic

Tuesday's workout certainly pleased Denver and head coach Michael Malone. The veteran coach is confident his team will be a contender next season.

With Murray back and Nikola Jokic re-signing with the franchise, the Nuggets are expected to return to title contention following an early playoff exit this season.

The Serbian big man recently agreed to a five-year, $264M supermax contract extension with the Nuggets. This is the richest deal in NBA history and Jokic has a player option in Year 5 (2027-28 season), worth $60M.

Nikola Jokic averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists last season and won the NBA MVP award for a second straight year.

Murray's absence, though, certainly hurt Jokic and the Nuggets and his return is great news for the squad.

Aside from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, coach Malone is pleased to see young forward Michael Porter Jr. return to action as well.

Porter Jr. played just nine games for the Nuggets before undergoing season-ending back surgery. His last appearance was a November 6 game vs. the Houston Rockets.

“I think I’m 100 percent at this point,” the Nuggets’ superstar said, via Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports. "It’s a blessing. I feel good. I’m excited to get back on the court and play basketball."

Porter Jr. had a fantastic 2020-21 campaign. He averaged 19 points and 7.3 boards, on 54.2% from the field and 44.5% from beyond the arc. Following his performances, Porter signed a five-year extension worth up to $207M in September 2021.

His return is great news for the franchise and his versatility and two-way playing style will be key to the Nuggets' championship run next season.

