Japan vs Cape Verde FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Japan and Cape Verde are looking to finish the 2023 FIBA World Cup on a high note. Japan could automatically qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics with a win while Cape Verde's fate for next year is much for complicated.

Akatsuki Japan is coming off a huge 86-77 win over Venezuela on Thursday. It was their second win of the tournament as they inched closer to qualifying for the Olympics. Makoto Hiejima led the way with 23 points while Yuta Watanabe added 21 points.

Meanwhile, the Blue Sharks were overwhelmed by Finland and were blown out 100-77. Cape Verde will need Egypt and South Sudan to lose their games against New Zealand and Angola, respectively, to at least have a mathematical chance of making it to Paris next year.

Let's take a look at the Japan vs. Cape Verde game details including date, time, where to watch, live stream and more.

Japan vs. Cape Verde game details

Date: September 2, 2023 (Saturday)

September 2, 2023 (Saturday) Time: 7:10 a.m. ET (Saturday) | 4:40 p.m. IST (Saturday)

7:10 a.m. ET (Saturday) | 4:40 p.m. IST (Saturday) Venue: Okinawa Arena, Okinawa City, Japan

Where to watch Japan vs. Cape Verde?

Fans can watch the game between Japan and Cape Verde through FIBA's official streaming platform Courtside 1891. It's also available on other platforms such as ESPN Plus and FuboTV.

Japan's performance at the FIBA World Cup

Akatsuki Japan has been the best Asian team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They were the only Asian team to earn a win in the first round. They defeated Finland 98-88 in their second game for Group B. Their two losses came against powerhouses Germany and Australia.

In the 17th-32nd classification round, Japan solidified its chances of making it to the 2024 Paris Olympics with a win over Venezuela. They were behind for most of the game and kept it close until the fourth quarter. They made a great run in the final two minutes to get the come-from-behind victory.

Cape Verde's performance at the FIBA World Cup

Cape Verde was one of the several debutants at this year's tournament. The Blue Sharks were outmatched in their first game against Georgio before winning their first-ever World Cup game. They used a 22-9 fourth quarter to complete their comeback win over Venezuela.

They were able to use the win to make things hard for Luka Doncic in their loss to Slovenia. However, they were unable to build up more momentum against Lauri Markkanen and Finland.

