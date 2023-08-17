Japan vs France Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters and more for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up

Japan will host France on Aug. 17, Thursday, as part of the Tokyo tune-up games in preparation for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. France is looking to stay undefeated as they take on Japan at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

The Five Reds are coming off a 75-65 win over Angola on Tuesday. Keisei Tominaga had a game-high 20 points, hitting six 3-point shots. Yuki Togashi added 13 points but Japan lost Yuta Watanabe to an ankle injury in the second half. It's unclear if the Phoenix Suns forward will be out on Thursday's game.

Meanwhile, Les Bleus remained undefeated in their tune-up games after a massive 76-70 victory over Lithuania last Friday. Guerschon Yabusele came up big with 19 points on 56.0% shooting from the field while Frank Ntilikina and Elie Okobo combined for 21 points off the bench.

2023 FIBA World Cup Tune-up Game Preview

Japan is one of the host nations for the upcoming FIBA World Cup. They are also looking to finish with the best record among Asian countries for outright qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics. They have been pretty consistent in their first seven tune-up games with a record of 5-2.

On the other hand, France, has been impressive since the start of their training camp. They are 5-0 with wins over Tunisia, Montenegro, Venezuela and Lithuania twice. They achieved great results in their last three major international competitions: third place at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and another silver medal at the 2022 EuroBasket.

Japan vs France Prediction

France will be the favorites to win their matchup against Japan on Thursday in Tokyo. They are the fifth-best team in the world heading into the FIBA World Cup while Japan is just at No. 36. It could end up being a lopsided win for Les Bleus despite the home-court advantage for the Five Reds.

Japan Roster

Seiya Ando

Matthew Aquino

Yudai Baba

Aki Chambers

Luke Evans

Nick Fazekas

Shuta Hara

Tenketsu Harimoto

Josh Hawkinson

Makoto Hiejima

Soichiro Inoue

Akira Jacobs

Ren Kanechika

\Koya Kawamata

Yuki Kawamura

Yuya Nagayoshi

Yudai Nishida, Yutaro Suda

Kai Toews, Yuki Togashi

Keisei Tominaga

Hugh Watanabe

Yuta Watanabe

Hirotaki Yoshii.

France Roster

Nicolas Batum

Isaïa Cordinier

Nando De Colo

Moustapha Fall

Evan Fournier

Sylvain Francisco

Rudy Gobert

Mathias Lessort

Elie Okobo

Yakuba Ouattara

Terry TarpeyGuerschon Yabusele.

