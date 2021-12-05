3 reasons why Jaren Jackson Jr. could make the NBA All-Star Game this season

Jaren Jackson Jr., the 4th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Michigan State, has a career average of 15.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. The fourth-year power forward/center has been a versatile player. He shoots at 37% from the three-point range, can put the ball on the floor, move without the ball, see the passing lanes and block shots.

The Memphis Grizzlies have two really nice pieces to build a franchise. The combination of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. means it's only a matter of time before Memphis become a perennial NBA playoff team.

Ja Morant is a lock to playing in the NBA All-Star game, and could for quite some time, barring injury. Can Jaren Jackson Jr. join his teammate? Let's find out.

Per 100 possessions, Jaren Jackson Jr. has averaged 29.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game. He's also active defensively, grabbing 1.6 steals in those possessions. He is a .500 shooter from 16 feet out to the arc. The corner three is his shot (42.3%), and .980 of his deep tries are from teammate assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr., who signed a 4-year, 105-million contract extension in October, defends two-point shots at a 42.9% clip and 38.3% from the deep. He is a formidable two-way player who could only get better with more time on the floor and grow into a gifted performer.

His 40% shooting from the deep and ability to hit foul shots (79.7%) belied his size at MSU. Despite averaging just 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds in his only season in Lansing, Jackson was a highly rated NBA prospect. The 2016-17 McDonald's All-American was an NBA All-Rookie first-team member in 18-19. Many wondered over how good Jackson Jr. could become.

Before tearing his meniscus tendon in March in the NBA bubble, Jaren Jackson Jr. was playing well. He had established himself as a bonafide no.2 option alongside Ja Morant for the Grizzlies.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has evolved playing alongside Ja Morant

Ja Morant is as explosively dynamic as any athlete in the game. He is growing into a superstar by the second.

While rehabbing his injury, Jaren Jackson Jr. was able to observe the professional athletic process and come back stronger than ever. His skill and athleticism has made another very skilled power forward, Kevin Garnett, to say that Jaren Jackson Jr. reminds him of a taller Kawhi Leonard because of what he does at both ends.

While the pressure of the fanbase is firmly on the capable back of Ja Morant, what is evident is Jaren Jackson Jr.' desire to also be outstanding. As special as Ja Morant is proving to be, Jaren Jackson Jr. realistically has no NBA ceiling as well.

Becoming great is all up to him, and if he decides to become great, an All-Star berth would only be the beginning. Focusing on this season, here's a look at three things Jaren Jackson Jr. will have to do to make the NBA All-Star game:

#3 Jackson needs to stay on the floor and continue to learn

With any emerging potential NBA star, the repetition of the game slows down the process of how to win games. Sets are etched in the mind. Pace and space become second nature, so practice time, as well as game time can make or break one's development.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has every tool he needs to become one of the best players in the NBA. His ability to get to the basket and fade behind the arc makes one forget that he's 6' 11", and a talented big at that.

He seems energized at how good he can be. All it could take is consistency at this point that would determine his early legacy. To make that happen, he will have to stay on the floor and continue to learn.

#2 Rock out

The energy mentioned in #3 should manifest in huge games for Jaren Jackson Jr. The matchup problem could have nights where the opposition has no idea how to neutralize the big who moves like two guards.

Will there be 40 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks from him this season? Will he have a few 20, 10 and 10 (with blocks) triple doubles in store later in the year as the all-star balloting comes to a close and players look to give the fans a show?

We know what Ja Morant can and will do. A similar ascension is happening with Jaren Jackson Jr. as well. So no one should be surprised at the potential numbers the NBA could see in Grizzlies' boxscores.

#1 Jackson Jr. could make the Memphis Grizzlies better than what they already are

Currently at 12-10, the Memphis Grizzlies are where many thought they'd be. Sitting at fourth in the Western Conference is nothing to sneeze at. As the season gets hot and the dramatic flair for the playoffs envelops the NBA, some players will fold, while others could step up and ascend to prominence.

The Memphis Grizzlies will likely be in the thick of it. This time, Ja Morant will have Jaren Jackson Jr. at his side to form one of the NBA's most exciting young duos. The potential of how good the Memphis Grizzlies could rest on the shoulders of one All-Star and another All-Star in waiting.

Winning has a way of shining the brightest lights on the winners. As Jacksom Jr. develops into a bright star, the Memphis Grizzlies could achieve more than just winning.

