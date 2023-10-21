Jimmy Butler 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting Heat star's performance this season

Jimmy Butler is as tough as a player can get on the basketball court. He is not one of the most skilled players in the league. However, very few players are in Butler’s league, when it comes to mental toughness and iron will. In the last few seasons, Jimmy has been a nightmare when it comes to the postseason. He is the legendary captain of the ship who somehow finds a way out.

Entering into the 2023-24 season, Butler has found himself ranked higher than he was the last season. The Ringer ranked him eighth in this season, as compared to last time when he was ranked ninth. Complex ranked him 11th for the 2023-24 season, as compared to 18th last season. If Jimmy’s regular season was the only thing taken into consideration, he might be ranked lower. However, when it comes to the postseason, he is a transformed beast.

In the last four seasons, he has played for the Heat, Butler has carried his team two times in the NBA Finals and was once a shot away from the NBA Finals. Statistically, his minutes have decreased, but his numbers have increased in several areas. He shot at 53.9% from the field and 35% from the three-point line, which is substantially higher than his 2021-22 season.

Butler’s usage percentage decreased from 26.5% in 2021-22 to 25.6% in the 2022-23 season. Entering into this season, the Heat have a tougher task ahead to remain valid in the Easter Conference. They are up against Boston, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee, the top teams in the NBA.

It is projected that his numbers are going to increase since he might have to take on more in the absence of a true offensive player on the roster. He would also have to elevate defensively during the season. Butler is not a reliable player every given night; however, when it truly does matter, you can expect him to show up.

Stephen A. Smith wants Jimmy Butler to show up in the regular season like playoffs

Jimmy Butler is a top postseason player, but he is barely among the top players when it comes to regular season games. Perhaps, a lot of it can be attributed to his mentality and the seriousness of the playoffs. However, NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith wants Butler to change his approach toward regular season games.

Smith said that Butler misses a good number of regular season games and that cuts him from being in conversation about top players in the league.

“I really respect the hell out of Jimmy Butler. He's my brother but here's what I need from Jimmy Butler – show up in the regular season like you show up in the postseason," said Smith on his YouTube Channel.

"You get paid to play the regular season games. Jimmy Butler takes a lot of time during the regular season because it's not that important to him. When he amps it up, he is special, no doubt. But it's a challenge to show up before the playoffs.”

“Playoff Jimmy” is a real thing, and it is not news that Butler pays more respect to postseason games. However, Smith might be right. Jimmy has to play more regular-season games to be counted among the top players in the league. Moreover, with the new league policy about load management, it is expected that Butler might play more games.