3 reasons why the Philadelphia 76ers should not be concerned about Joel Embiid’s health

Joel Embiid and the 4-2 Philadelphia 76ers are fighting hard to validate the hard work and fight to win the demeanor of the team in the midst of Ben Simmons' absence. Joel Embiid played 51 games last season, and that he played such few games is most likely the reason he didn't win NBA MVP for the Eastern Conference leading Philadelphia 76ers at year's end. He makes no excuses and throughout the entire Ben Simmons' dilemma, Joel Embiid has been steady in relaying that the team will play to the best of their ability, and again, make no excuses. The meniscus tear he suffered vs. the Washington Wizards in the first round of the playoffs was tweaked in the season opener vs. the New Orleans Pelicans, and Joel Embiid has been listed as questionable in each subsequent game. While every Philadelphia 76ers fan is concerned that the franchise centerpiece is not healthy and won't be for some time, Joel Embiid will be fine. Here are three reasons why.

Joel Embiid is the truth

Joel Embiid only played 30 minutes in the Philadelphia 76ers blowout of the Atlanta Hawks on 10/30. He accumulated totals of 19 points, five rebounds and two assists. After the Philadelphia 76ers win vs. the Detroit Pistons - where Joel Embiid had 30 points and 18 boards - he spoke of personal goals this season:

"I'm just trying to be available for my teammates and my team, every single night playing hard, trying to do the best job I can. Every single year I come in with the mindset of playing as many games as I can, and this year obviously that first game is unfortunate, it happened, I got hit during the first game and it kind of handicapped me. But, every single year I come in with the mindset that I got to play more games than I have in the past and so far this year I am on the right path and whatever I am needed to do I am going to be doing it."

Embiid is out tonight (rest) vs. the Portland Trailblazers.

The Philadelphia 76ers

There's always something going on with the Philadelphia 76ers on and off the court, and as that reality shifts while remaining a constant, Philadelphia 76ers fans are bracing for the inevitable Joel Embiid injury that will leave them heartbroken. While the opposite may be true of Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers fans think the beloved Joel Embiid can do no wrong, and he has stepped up either with his play or vocally so fans are left assured Joel Embiid will stand tall when he's needed.

#3 Joel Embiid will not let Philly down

Whether it's addressing the crowd before or after games, diving on the floor after loose balls, contesting shots forcefully at the rim, or banter between him and the opposition, Joel Embiid is a tried and true Philadelphia 76ers dependable player for this current era. Joel Embiid will be the reason why the Philadelphia 76ers advance past the second round since 2001. He cares about the fans and understands how they think despite not being from Philly or the USA in general. He has ingratiated himself with the city, and is as reliable to the fans as any athlete that has ever played in Philadelphia.

#2 The Philadelphia 76ers are not dumb

Putting the Philadelphia 76ers best player in harm's way by playing him regardless of injury or Ben Simmons being out, would be absolutely the most unintelligent thing the franchise has ever done. Does he need time to rest the knee? Of course, yet he has done whatever it takes to put himself on the floor no matter the reason. Though the Philadelphia 76ers are grateful for his commitment to the team, if Joel Embiid could not play, he would be playing. Kevin Johnson, Todor Pandova (76ers strength and conditioning coach) and the Philadephia 76ers medical staff is as elite in the NBA as any, so Philadelphia 76ers fans, relax.

#1 If Joel Embiid plays, the Philadelphia 76ers will win

Joele Embiid is arguably the best center in the NBA -- and the only other competition for that title is Nikola Jokic. Nightly, Joel Embiid will dominate opponents and there will be an uptick in his averages vs. any lesser opposition. As the Atlantic Division is strong early despite the current ineptitude of the Brooklyn Nets, rest assured that the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks, in particular, have vastly improved. Joel Embiid is a fan favorite, and most of why he's a fan favorite is because he is the best and works hard every night. I sense the seriousness of Joel Embiid. The offseason has given him a semblance of mature wisdom that simply wasn't there because he's so carefree at times. He will achieve his goals if he has anything to do with it, so the only thing Philadelphia 76ers fans can do is watch the greatness of Joel Embiid until there is nothing left to watch.

