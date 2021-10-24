Examining Philadelphia 76ers’ 4th quarter implosion against the Brooklyn Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers lost a game they should have won vs. the Brooklyn Nets 114-109. Kevin Durant led the Brooklyn Nets with 29 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists. James Harden had 20 points, eight assists and seven boards. LaMarcus Aldridge had 23 points in 23 minutes. Tobias Harris and Seth Curry both put in 23 points and Joel Embiid had 19 points and eight rebounds. The Philadelphia 76ers led the entire game until late in the fourth quarter, and could not get it together to hold off a Brooklyn Nets team without Kyrie Irving. The Philadelphia 76ers were without Ben Simmons, and late in the game, they couldn't buy a bucket. Kevin Durant hit a myriad of midrange jumpers to keep the Brooklyn Nets close to the Philadelphia 76ers before pulling ahead. How did the Philadelphia 76ers lose to a team that will be considered their main rival?

Ben Simmons

Earlier in the day, Ben Simmons reportedly told teammates and Doc Rivers that he wasn't mentally ready to play. Joel Embiid had 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a game-high four blocks. Before the game, he addressed the Philadelphia 76ers fans at the home opener. Embiid told them he's thankful for their support and also said he wants them to support Ben Simmons, whom he called "our brother". There was a mixed crowd reaction that seemed like the crowd was more interested in Joel Embiid speaking than what he said. Friday NBA nights with the Philadelphia 76ers are always festive, and early on, the Philadelphia 76ers didn't miss their three-time NBA All-Star.

"He's still our brother."Joel Embiid speaks to fans about supporting the team and Ben Simmons before the game.(via @JClarkNBCS "He's still our brother."Joel Embiid speaks to fans about supporting the team and Ben Simmons before the game.(via @JClarkNBCS)

The Philadelphia 76ers seemed fluid early

The Philadelphia 76ers went up 20-6 on the Brooklyn Nets by feeding off the crowd and hitting three point shots at a high clip. Tyrese Maxey - who had 15 points in the start - converted jumpers and drives to the basket. His efforts kept the Philadelphia 76ers in front and the crowd into the game. Andre Drummond, who had four points and 10 boards in 18 minutes, surprised with his passing into the interior. His passing seemed like it was a goal pregame, as Drummond went behind his back to pass a few times to the Wells Fargo Center's enjoyment. This appeared to be a win the crowd wanted, and early on, it appeared that the Philadelphia 76ers would win, but not so fast.

Kevin Durant and James Harden doing Kevin Durant and James Harden things

Kevin Durant amassed his 13th triple-double in the win. Missing Kyrie Irving does not seem to affect Durant, and though he shot 9-20, it was his attempts that continued to pressure the Philadelphia 76ers to score because they had no answer for the superstar forward. Having the floor to himself at times gave the impression that Kevin Durant relishes the added responsibility to score, pass, rebound and especially ramp up his defensive intensity in the absence of Kyrie Irving. The added punch by Durant is something easily predicted, yet to see it all play out means the NBA at large is in trouble when playing the Nets in all facets.

James Harden scored his 20 points the way he usually does off isolation and also hit open shots whenthe Philadelphia 76ers defense broke down in the half court. Tyrese Maxey did the best job he could guarding Harden in spurts, but the former MVP stepped up and made baskets when the Brooklyn Nets needed him - just like the great ones do.

Bench is outscored by Brooklyn Nets 44-23

LaMarcus Aldridge was the key for the Brooklyn Nets in their win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He scored 23 points in 23 minutes on an array of mid-range shots from 15 feet in. Patty Mills, who scored 11 points, was also big for Brooklyn and hit weakside threes in critical times to keep the Nets close. That championship San Antonio Spurs experience will be huge for the Brooklyn Nets as the year progresses. Great pick by Sean Marks. Paul Milsap was big in spots as well, yet it was Mills and Aldridge who were the backbreakers, and the shots they hit were demoralizing to a Philadelphia 76ers defense looking to just hold on for the win.

Doc Rivers inexplicably not challenging bad calls

Doc Rivers has often been criticized for not challenging calls that maybe he should have. Questionable calls last night:

Nets foul Joel Embiid excessively on a layin that Embiid missed. No foul was called. Kevin Durant fouls Danny Green shortly after and no foul called on Durant but on Green. A deflection was clearly off Durant, yet Brooklyn was awarded posession.

Doc Rivers' explanation post game:

“We have a guy behind our bench that looks at them, and he had his thumbs down on all of them, so...”

So? This will be a long year for the Philadelphia 76ers if Doc Rivers doesn't utilize his challenges in the critical moments of the game. The Brooklyn Nets took control, and after a Tobias Harris lob to Matisse Thybulle with 5:33 to play, the Philadelphia 76ers didn't score again until the final minute. To complete the victory, the Brooklyn Nets went on a 16-1 run after going on a 13-0 run to negate a double digit lead. Brooklyn led for the first time with 48 seconds left on a LaMarcus Aldridge dunk plus the foul. The Brooklyn Nets pulled out a game they should have lost, yet winning is what superstars do when the lights are brightest.

Early on, Ben Simmons' defense was definitely missed.

