3 reasons John Wall is great fit for Los Angeles Clippers

John Wall officially signed his two-year, $13.2M contract with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. He's happy to be joining a contender.

Wall picked up his player option with the Houston Rockets, worth $47M. He immediately agreed to a buyout with the franchise. After clearing waivers, Wall joined the Clippers.

After a turbulent four-year period with season-ending injuries, the 31-year-old will finally be able to fight for the championship.

It has been six years since he last played over half of his team's games. John Wall wants to return to his All-Star level this season.

“I kind of looked at the picture of like, where can I go I don’t have to be the John Wall from 2016 and have to carry the load and do all those and have the pressure on me?” he said Saturday, via Andrew Greif of Yahoo Sports.

A 12-year NBA veteran and the face of the Washington Wizards for nine years (2010-2019), Wall now has a chance at a title.

Here are three reasons why the five-time All-Star guard is an excellent fit for the Clippers.

Motivation

John Wall was the No.1 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. He had the potential to become one of the league's best point guards.

Despite playing at the highest level for consecutive seasons, he never managed to reach the Conference Finals. He has appeared in 37 playoff games but never passed the semifinals.

Injuries have derailed his career since 2018, and many question if he will play at a high level again.

Wall has played just 40 games over the past three seasons. Despite averaging 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals, the critics may be right about Wall. But John Wall now wants to prove doubters wrong and return to his All-Star level.

“Everybody kept saying he’s hurt. I wasn’t hurt at all,” Wall said. “I was ready to play, I just was in a bad situation — well, not bad situation, but a situation I couldn’t control. And it was understandable. Like I said, nothing hard against those guys.”

As he ages, he understands he will not have many opportunities to fight for the title. So, pursuing a championship increases in priority, and Wall knows this could be his best shot at the title.

His motivation for a significant comeback and his competitiveness could make him the X-Factor for the Clippers next season.

I’m just happy to play basketball again," Wall said, via Yahoo Sports. “I’m a competitor. I know a lot of people ask me, are you mad if you start or not start — I don’t care, I’m a competitor and I just want an opportunity to go out there and compete for a spot and if I get it I get it."

John Wall's playing style can let him thrive in a complementary role for the Clippers

John Wall brings experience and excellent playmaking skills at the point guard position. His pass-first, high-tempo playing style will be vital for the Clippers whenever Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are not on the floor.

Wall knows the pressure of success will not be on his shoulders for the first time in his career. He believes this will benefit him and is ready to embrace a role coming off the bench.

"For me, I’m happy because I don’t have to have the best player guarding me every night like I have had my whole career," John Wall said, via Yahoo Sports. "You tell me the third-best defender is going to have to guard me? Good luck."

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif John Wall says he is healthy, happy to compete for a starting job and is excited to be on a deep Clippers roster with enough talent where "I don't have to be Batman every night for us to win."



He added: “You tell me the 3rd-best defender is going to have to guard me? Good luck.” John Wall says he is healthy, happy to compete for a starting job and is excited to be on a deep Clippers roster with enough talent where “I don’t have to be Batman every night for us to win.”He added: “You tell me the 3rd-best defender is going to have to guard me? Good luck.” https://t.co/AXHoQi3eyq

John Wall is not expected to be a starter for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson will start. So, coach Tyronn Lue expects him to make the difference on both ends as part of the second unit.

“I’m just like, OK, this is a team that I can fit with,” Wall said, via Andrew Greif. “Watching where I feel like they need some speed, and someone who can break down the defense, get into the paint. Find guys. That's what my job was. That’s what I’ve done my whole career. And getting people paid. That’s what I do.”

Clippers upgrade their roster with an All-Star guard without having to give up any assets

The Los Angeles Clippers signed John Wall to a two-year, $13.2 million deal. John Wall is a former All-Star and one of the best point guards in the NBA. This deal is great for the Clippers.

Wall secured most of his salary for the 2022/23 season from his buyout, so he agreed to a smaller deal with Los Angeles.

The Clippers upgraded their point guard position and have cap space available to further bolster their roster in the offseason.

Overall, John Wall joins the Clippers with his sights set on winning the championship. His motivation and playing style show he can be an excellent fit for the Clippers and an upgrade to the point guard position.

His addition to the roster and the return of Kawhi Leonard make the Los Angeles Clippers a title contender.

