Jrue Holiday rocks wife Lauren Holiday's No. 12 USWNT jersey before Celtics-76ers showdown 1 day after their Mexico defeat

Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday showed his support to the U.S. women’s national soccer team on Tuesday by wearing the No. 12 jersey of his wife Lauren. The USWNT suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Mexico in the group stages of the Concacaf W Gold Cup just a day before.

The two-time NBA All-Star was spotted rocking the jersey of his wife, who is a former member of the national women’s soccer team, as he made his way to the Celtics' game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The USWNT lost to Mexico in their Concacaf W group stage game in Carson, California. The defeat marked only the second time that the team lost to their southern neighbors in 43 fixtures, with the previous one coming way back in 2010.

While the tweet from the C's tagged the USMNT, former USWNT captain Alex Morgan was quick to correct their mistake:

The 2-0 loss dropped the USWNT (2-0-1) to second in Group A in the tournament, behind Mexico (2-1-0). The group also features Argentina and the Dominican Republic. The top three in the group will advance to the next round.

But while the USWNT absorbed its first defeat in their Concacaf W campaign, the NBA-leading Celtics chalked up their ninth straight victory with a 117-99 defeat of the Sixers in their home game.

The triumvirate of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis led the way as they scored 31, 29 and 23 points, respectively.

Jrue Holiday finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 35 minutes to help Boston improve to 46-12 for the season.

Jrue Holiday is married to a USWNT legend in Lauren Holiday

Jrue Holiday is not only the star athlete in their household as wife Lauren Holiday is a legend as part of the U.S. women’s national soccer team.

The 36-year-old forward-midfielder starred at UCLA in college, where she met Holiday.

She went on to have a successful international and professional career, becoming a World Cup winner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and an NWSL champion in 2014.

After a year-long engagement, the two got married in 2013. In 2015, Lauren retired from professional soccer to focus on her family.

But in 2016, she had to deal with a brain tumor while pregnant with their first child, a daughter named Jrue Tyler. She went into labor before undergoing surgery to remove the tumor, with her husband, then playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, taking a leave of absence from the league to be with her.

In 2020, they welcomed their second child, a son named Hendrix.

Back in 2019, Jrue Holiday shared in an interview with Andscape the importance of having his family beside him:

“It’s always been God, family and basketball. To put them before basketball to me is a blessing. And God has blessed me with so much more after that. I don’t know if I could be playing without my family.”