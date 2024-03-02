Julius Randle's wife Kendra dazzles with $8,665 Chanel bag at Madison Square Garden.

All-Star forward Julius Randle remains out for the New York Knicks because of shoulder injury. However, his family continue to turn up to Knicks games to show their support. They were spotted during the Knicks’ game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday with wife Kendra dazzling with a Chanel bag.

The fashion brand owner and influencer was seen inside Madison Square Garden with her kids. She later shared photos from the game on Instagram.

She captioned her post with:

“My everything”

In the photos, Kendra can also be seen with a white Chanel Flap Bag with Top Handle, which retail website BuyMa priced at $8,665. It is said to be made of lambskin and gold-tone metal black.

The Knicks lost their game against the Warriors 110-99, with Randle and OG Anunoby (elbow) missing the game. Randle has missed his team’s last 14 games after dislocating his right shoulder in their game against the Miami Heat on Jan. 27.

Julius Randle’s return from shoulder injury remains uncertain

New York Knicks star Julius Randle is progressing in his recovery from a dislocated right shoulder but a definite return to action remains uncertain.

The 10-year NBA veteran recently spoke to media since getting injured in their game against the Miami Heat. He said he is determined to return to the floor this season but admitted that it all depends on how his shoulder will heal.

Julius Randle shared by way of ESPN:

"There's still necessary steps. It's a process to everything. I have to weigh out everything, ultimately, and decide from there. But right now, I'm just focused on trying to avoid [surgery], obviously, and get back on the court as soon as I can."

He went on to say:

"I like how I feel today as far as getting better, feeling stronger, progressing to where I need to be, as far as getting on the court. But I'm never somebody to say never. So, ultimately, I have to do what's best for myself to have a long career, have longevity in this."

Right before he got injured, the former Kentucky standout was playing solid ball, averaging 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, five assists in 35.4 minutes.

With his steady play, he and Jalen Brunson led the Knicks to a competitive campaign in the first half of the ongoing NBA season.

The two eventually were named All-Stars. It was the third selection for Julius Randle in the Midseason Classic although because of his injury, he was not able to make the trip to Indianapolis.

Randle is currently in his fifth season with the Knicks, after spending his first five seasons with the LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans. In New York, he has averaged 22.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 330 games.

The Knicks (35-25) hit the road on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.