Who will replace Julius Randle in the 2024 NBA All-Star game? Exploring candidates after latest injury update for Knicks star

Julius Randle injured his shoulder on Saturday in the New York Knicks’ 125-109 win over the Miami Heat. A day later, the Knicks announced that the star forward had suffered a dislocated shoulder. The injury will also mean that “Don Julio” will miss the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 in Indiana.

Randle’s shoulder injury will require him to sit out for 2-3 weeks before he will be re-evaluated. Because of the update, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will have to look for his replacement for the event.

Chris Mannix had this to report on who Silver will consider to take over the three-time All-Star’s spot:

“Myles Turner, Derrick White, Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis are among the players Adam Silver will consider to replace Julius Randle, who is out for at least the next 2-3 weeks with a shoulder injury.”

Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis have played crucial roles for the Boston Celtics this season. They’re two of the biggest reasons why Boston owns the best record in the NBA. One of them could join starter Jayson Tatum and reserve Jaylen Brown among the East reserves.

Myles Turner is the Indiana Pacers’ starting center. He and Tyrese Haliburton have built a solid partnership that has the Pacers contending for a playoff spot. If the East needs another big man, he could assume Randle’s spot. With the event to be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, Turner could join Haliburton on the enviable team.

The Atlanta Hawks have not played well as a unit, but Trae Young has shined for the team. He could be Julius Randle’s replacement for the All-Star game. “Ice Trae” is a natural showman and has an excellent following. Silver might opt for him for these reasons.

The East may need a frontcourt star to replace Julius Randle

Adam Silver could be leaning towards a frontcourt star to take over the injured Julius Randle’s spot in the 2024 NBA All-Star game. Reigning MVP Joel Embiid reportedly suffered a torn meniscus in his knee which will likely keep him out for longer than Randle. The Eastern Conference frontcourt could use a boost due to injuries to key players.

Minus Embiid and Randle, the East still has Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, Paolo Banchero and Jayson Tatum to hold the fort. Still, the team could use a little more size and rebounding versus the West’s frontline that has Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns and LeBron James.

Commissioner Adam Silver might go with the Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner or the Boston Celtics’ 7-foot-3 center Kristaps Porzingis. Basketball fans will certainly be excited to see who will be chosen as Julius Randle’s replacement.

