"Just stay trapped in the house": NBA fans ruthlessly mock Deandre Ayton after ice cold 28% shooting game

Portland Trail Blazers big man Deandre Ayton had a rough shooting night on Tuesday in their 111-109 loss to the OKC Thunder on the road. And NBA fans were on his case on social media.

Part of the three-team deal among the Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason involving former Portland superstar Damian Lillard, Ayton went cold against the Thunder, going 2-of-7 from the field for a 28% shooting clip in 27 minutes of play.

The output is well below the season average of 12.8 points per contest of the Bahamian player, who was signed to a four-year, $132.9 million max contract by the Suns before he was shipped to the Trail Blazers.

Following the dismal shooting night, fans moved to mock him on X, formerly Twitter. Below are what some of them had to say:

@DvrrylHvrris wrote: Honestly bro should have just stay trapped in the house

@jbondwagon wrote: Max contract player for Shanghai Sharks

@TeTheGamer wrote: “Max player”

@Shadowiscold wrote: Suns were right, Ayton is too soft to be on a contender

@rj_trading1 wrote: I thought he was a max player. What a joke. Waste of potential

@llMcbucketsll wrote: “Nothing left to prove”

@asktheworst wrote: “Dominayton”

@BetsInDenver wrote: Putting Embiid and KAT to shame

@Mistacoo wrote: Hey @trailblazers how's this max contract working out for ya?

@thunder_teams wrote: Stand behind your words and show yourself.(max)

Deandre Ayton seeks a fresh start with Portland Trail Blazers

When six-year NBA veteran Deandre Ayton was shipped to the Portland Trail Blazers from the Phoenix Suns, he was out to have a fresh start and make a difference in the Rose City.

He has been a steady double-double presence in the 26 games he has played so far, although his scoring average was down when he was parlaying his wares with the Suns.

In the ongoing NBA season, the former No. 1 pick has been going for 12.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1 block in 30.7 minutes for the Trail Blazers (12-31).

But while he has had his struggles with the Trail Blazers, Deandre Ayton welcomed being part of the team, where he hopes to be a big part of their rebuilding.

In one of his interviews with The Oregonian following the trade, he shared his sentiments:

“Them having the power to really send me anywhere they want, they sent me where I can be valued and be appreciated.”

The No. 1 pick in the 2018 rookie draft spent his first five years in the NBA with the Suns. While in The Valley, he averaged 16.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1 block. In July 2022, he signed a four-year, $132.9-million contract with Phoenix.

But in the offseason, he was part of the deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks from Portland.

Under the deal, Lillard went to the Bucks for Jrue Holiday (later traded to Boston) along with an unprotected 2029 first-round pick from Milwaukee as well as the right to swap first-round picks with the Bucks in 2028 and 2030. Portland also got Deandre Ayton and rookie forward Toumani Camara from Phoenix.

The Suns, meanwhile, received Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson from Portland and Grayson Allen from the Bucks.

