Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone and more: 5 NBA players who have been accused of sexual harassment

The NBA has had issues with its players and sexual harassment and assault claims. Many stars have been accused of the crime and the sad reality is that these accusations, unless turned into convictions, don't hurt the player's NBA status. Many players have continued to have big careers while making millions of dollars even after an arrest report was made public.

The most recent player who is currently dealing with the legal system is Miles Bridges, who was arrested earlier this summer for felony domestic abuse. He faces up to 11 years in prison if found guilty and there is no indication that his NBA contract is in danger.

Popular sports shows often don't address these matters, and superstar athletes often go on living their life unscathed.

Who are some NBA players who have been accused of or arrested for sexual assault?

Here are some NBA players who have been accused of sexual harassment or arrested for sexual assault.

Note: Discretion is advised. The following content could be triggering for some readers.

#5 Chauncey Billups

Head coach Chauncey Billups of the Portland Trail Blazers

Chauncey Billups getting a head coaching job in the NBA was not well received by many fans. Reports of his sexual assault allegations from 1997 started circling on the news.

Several journalists questioned the Portland Trail Blazers whether they considered his rape allegation before offering him the biggest job on the coaching staff. The team gave a diplomatic response, essentially avoiding to comment on the matter.

In November 1997, Jane Doe, girlfriend of NBA player Antoine Walker, was allegedly raped by Chauncey Billups, Ron Mercer and Walker. She filed a police complaint and a rape test kit revealed injuries to her cervix, rectum and throat along with bruising on her back and semen inside her body. Sports Illustrated reported on the case:

"Doe alleged she woke up naked the next morning in Walker's bed, an assertion for which Billups and Mercer offered no explanation to police. Once at Walker's condo in Waltham, Doe reported that she was led to a bedroom where Billups and Mercer engaged in multiple "unwanted" sex acts on her."

"One of Walker's friends purportedly forced Doe to perform oral sex on him, at some point asking Billups and Mercer, "Yo, who wants some?" Doe allegedly blacked out during the attack, waking on November 10 in bed with one of Walker's friends, naked amid used condoms and condom wrappers littered across the floor."

Chauncey Billups wasn't convicted or even arrested as no criminal charges were filed. He and Mercer settled a civil suit in 2000. Billups retired as a five-time NBA All-Star and the 2004 NBA Finals MVP. His number 1 jersey was retired by the Detroit Pistons and will likely enter the Hall of Fame.

#4 Bernard King

Bernard King with the New York Knicks

According to a 1981 article by The Blade, Bernard King has been arrested for several crimes such as burglary, driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. He admitted to being an alcoholic and has often been charged with possession of cocaine.

He was later arrested on five sexual assault charges, including three of forced sodomy. In January 1980, King was charged with forced sodomy and was then convicted of the misdemeanor of "Attempted Forcible Sexual Assault" of a Salt Lake City native.

The NBA and Utah Jazz, mentioned that his status with the sport and team was "unchanged" and he would resume his career when his sentence was over. He currently works as a part-time broadcaster with NBA TV and occasionally fills in for Walt Frazier on the Knicks' MSG network.

Bernard King entered the Hall of Fame as a four-time NBA All-Star and is one of the best players in the Knicks franchise history. He won the 1985 scoring title and his jersey number was retired by his alma mater, Tennessee.

#3 Eddie Johnson

Eddie Johnson with the Atlanta Hawks

Eddie Johnson is the perfect example of a player who didn't recieve minimum consequences for his actions. He was arrested for a plethora of crimes, including cocaine possession, drunken disorder, burglary, robbery, assault on a police officer, shoplifting, sexual battery on a minor and rape. From a two-time All-Star with the Atlanta Hawks, he went on to being a disaster.

According to CBS News, Johnson's rap sheet consisted of over 100 arrests and routinely went in and out of prison. He admitted to having a drug problem and was subsequently banished from the NBA in 1987.

Johnson was arrested for sexual battery and molestation of an eight-year-old girl and was awaiting trial for rape charge of another woman. In 2008, he was arrested for sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor, along with trespassing into the eight-year-old girl's home.

He was convicted to life in prison without parole and passed away in 2020 at the age of 65 while serving his sentence.

#2 Karl Malone

Karl Malone with the Utah Jazz

Karl Malone is arguably the most hated retired legend in the basketball community. Many journalists and analysts condemned the Utah Jazz for honoring him with a statue, even after learning of the crimes he committed.

He is a two-time NBA MVP, a 14-time NBA All-Star and a member of the Hall of Fame. Malone wasn't present at the 75th anniversary celebration when his name was called out and hasn't had many public appearances.

When Malone was 20-year-old in Louisiana, he impregnated a 13-year-old girl named Gloria Bell. Her family didn't file any charges against him and his career went on as normal.

To make matters worse, according to a 1998 AP report, Bell's family asked Malone to provide basic monetary support so that the 15-year-old Gloria could take care of her two-year-old son and he refused. He was then asked to provide child support by a district judge.

The child in question grew up to be Demetress Bell, who was picked by the Buffalo Bills in the 2008 NFL Draft. Malone was found guilty on several charges, including contempt of court, because he refused to disclose his assets and give DNA blood tests.

After initially denying his paternity, it was later revealed by blood tests that there is a 99.3% chance that Demetress is Malone's son.

#1 Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant at halftime as both his #8 and #24 LA Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center

Kobe Bryant's alleged rape case was arguably the most high-profile case in the NBA. He was accused of raping a 19-year-old hotel employee in Eagle, Colorado in 2004 and it soon became international headlines.

He was the face of one of the biggest franchises in the league and his reputation took a massive hit. The fans, media, and most importantly his superstar teammate Shaquille O'Neal looked at him differently in the aftermath.

As reported by CNN, the teenager accused the then-three-time champion of raping her in his hotel room. After initially denying that he had any sexual encounter, he later admitted to having intercourse but insisted that it was consensual.

Police found bruising around her neck and the LA Lakers superstar admitted to holding her aggressively during sex. Her blood was found on his t-shirt and he was formally charged and arrested shortly thereafter.

The NBA great was soon dismissed after the criminal case against him was withdrawn because the victim refused to testify. She then filed a civil suit against Bryant, who was later settled out of court for an undisclosed amount. He issued a public statement via his attorney:

"First, I want to apologize directly to the young woman involved in this incident…Although I truly believe this encounter between us was consensual, I recognize now that she did not and does not view this incident the same way I did.

"After months of reviewing discovery, listening to her attorney, and even her testimony in person, I now understand how she feels that she did not consent to this encounter."

