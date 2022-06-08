“If I’m a Nets fan, I’m dying to have Kyrie Irving back on the team” - Chris Broussard says the Brooklyn Nets can compete to win the Eastern Conference next season, says they should offer Kyrie a deal with incentives

After another disappointing season, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will have a few big decisions to make this summer. The point guard has until June 29 to accept his player option, which would pay him $36.5 million next year.

However, he may also decide to opt-out and pursue another deal, either with the Nets or another team. Considering his controversial personality, not every team would want him.

On the other hand, we cannot deny that Kyrie Irving is still one of the best players in the NBA. His presence is a difference maker and the Brooklyn Nets need him to be competitive.

Kyrie Irving's contract dilemma

Irving only has one more year left on his contract with the Nets. However, they can offer him a contract extension that would pay him $240 million over the next five years.

Considering that the All-Star guard appeared in only 29 games during the regular season, giving him a long-term contract may not be a smart option.

Chris Broussard spoke about Irving's contract and how he has never doubted that he would be back with the Nets, stating:

"I have never, for one moment, doubted that Kyrie Irving would be back with the Nets next season. The question was just is he back on a one-year deal, or is he back on a max extension, or some type of an extension."

The NBA analyst also believes that the team could win the East with their current roster. He said:

"If I'm a Nets fan, I am dying to have Kyrie Irving back on the team next season.

"With Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, throw in Seth Curry and some other player, that is a team, for all the issues that they may have, that's a team that can compete for the Eastern Conference championship. There is no doubt about it."

Broussard, however, said that he would like to see Irving on a one-year deal first. He'd want the point guard to play a full season with the Brooklyn Nets and show the team what he is capable of.

Instead of giving Kyrie Irving a maximum extension, the Nets should structure his next contract to include incentives for games played. By doing this, they would pay him big money only if he actually shows up.

Kyrie Irving is a fantastic player

Irving's basketball skills have never come into question. He's still a dominant player who is capable of scoring from just about any spot on the floor.

In three years with the Brooklyn Nets, the 30-year-old guard has averaged 27.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. His shooting percentages have been incredible as well as he made 49.0% of his total shots, with a 40.6% success rate on 3-pointers.

The bad thing, however, is that Irving appeared in only 103 out of 226 games in the last three years. That's just 45.5 percent of games, which is simply not acceptable.

The Nets may end up giving Kyrie a big contract extension just because of Kevin Durant. However, they have to be careful, as Irving has proven to be quite unreliable.

