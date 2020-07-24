LA Clippers send two coaches to gather intel on fierce rivals Lakers’ first scrimmage game

LeBron James led LA Lakers are strong contenders for the NBA title once the competition resumes on 30th July. However, they will face strong resistance from their city rivals the LA Clippers with whom they share an arena with in Los Angeles. The LA Lakers kicked off their post lockdown campaign with an NBA scrimmage match against Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks.

Two LA Clippers assistant coaches attend LA Lakers scrimmage match

It has been reported that two Los Angeles Clippers representatives were sent to scout the game LA Lakers played against Dallas Mavericks. However, only one of the assistant coaches was able to attend due to the NBA rules. Joe Vardon of ‘The Athletic’ was quoted saying

“The Lakers-Mavericks, LeBron-Luka showdown was indeed a hot ticket, so long as you’re in the bubble,” Vardon wrote. “The Clippers sent two assistant coaches to scout the game, but per league rule, only one coach can be in the gym scouting. So the other had to leave. The Clippers and Lakers open the ‘seeding’ or regular-season games against each other next week.”

Both LA Lakers and LA Clippers have star-studded line ups which make them very difficult teams to beat. The LA Lakers boast the superstar duo of Anthony Davis and four-time MVP LeBron James while LA Clippers have their own match-winners in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. LA Lakers are top of the western conference standings with LA Clippers right behind them in the second spot.

It's game day, Lakers Nation. We're back 😤 pic.twitter.com/3yN44ARWcG — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 23, 2020

Sending scouts to LA Lakers NBA scrimmage matches might turn out to be a useful strategy for LA Clippers when they play against them on 30th July, and probably in the playoffs, with many expecting these two teams to meet in the Conference Final. Both the teams will be looking to take advantage of each others weaknesses.

The LA Lakers were defeated in their first NBA scrimmage match against the Mavericks 108-104. LeBron James only played in the first half but he was still able to put up a convincing line of 12 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds. Doncic, on the other end, finished the contest with 14 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

It would be interesting to see who comes out on the top when the two LA teams clash against each other. NBA fans would be rooting for a western conference finals clash between the two sides. In their last meeting, the LA Lakers won the game 112-103 with Anthony Davis scoring 30 points and LeBron James chipping in with 28 points which broke the six-game winning streak of the LA Clippers.

