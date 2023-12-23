LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 23, 2023 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Clippers are looking to get back on the winning track after the OKC Thunder snapped their nine-game winning streak on Thursday. The Clippers will welcome the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Let's look at the LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 23.

Kawhi Leonard missed his first game of the season against the Thunder, but the Clippers still had James Harden and Paul George in their starting lineup. However, it was not enough to prevent the upstart Oklahoma City team from getting the easy 134-115.

The Clippers are past their struggles from last month and have been a different team since Russell Westbrook volunteered to come off the bench. They are now fifth in the Western Conference with a record of 17-11.

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 23, 2023

The LA Clippers were the league's laughingstock last month when they struggled after acquiring James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers. Head coach Ty Lue was feeling the pressure when Russell Westbrook volunteered to come off the bench.

Lue had the Clippers going led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who have been both healthy this season. James Harden has adjusted his game well enough to play alongside two other superstars.

Here's the Clippers starting lineup and depth chart against the Boston Celtics for Dec. 23:

PG - James Harden | SG - Terance Mann | SF - Paul George | PF - Kawhi Leonard | C - Ivica Zubac

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG James Harden Russell Westbrook Bones Hyland SG Terance Mann Norman Powell Xavier Moon SF Paul George Amir Coffey Jordan Miller PF Kawhi Leonard Kobe Brown Brandon Boston Jr. C Ivica Zubac Daniel Theis P.J. Tucker

It should be pointed out that Kawhi Leonard is questionable against the Boston Celtics. If Leonard won't get cleared before tip-off, Amir Coffey will likely start in his place.

LA Clippers to play their next four games at home

The LA Clippers are 9-1 in their last 10 games and will have the advantage in their next four games. The Clippers will start their four-game homestand on Saturday against the Boston Celtics.

They will then welcome the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 26, the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 29 and the Miami Heat on New Year's Day. It's not an easy stretch for the Clippers, especially if Kawhi Leonard misses time because of his hip injury.

Nevertheless, the Clippers are in good hands with James Harden and Paul George. Harden has found a way to be effective as a playmaker while also having the initiative to take over scoring when needed. As for George, he remains one of the best two-way players in the NBA this season.

