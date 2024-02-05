LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 5, 2024

There are six games on the NBA schedule for Monday, including the LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks. It's the first matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Clippers winning their most recent meeting on Jan. 28, 2023. Let's look at the game's preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 5.

The Clippers and Hawks have split the season series in the last five years. It has been an even matchup, but the Clippers might have the advantage in this current campaign. They are one of the hottest teams in the NBA at the moment, with eight wins in their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are still battling inconsistency although they are on a four-game winning streak heading into Monday's game. The Clippers are the final team to visit Atlanta in the Hawks' current six-game home stand. Their only loss came against the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 26 when Luka Doncic exploded for 73 points.

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks game is on Monday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports SouthEast-Atlanta.

Moneyline: Clippers (-155) vs Hawks (+135)

Spread: Clippers -2.5 (-110) vs Hawks +2.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Clippers -110 (o244) vs Hawks -110 (u224)

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks preview

The LA Clippers are set to conclude a seven-game road trip that can already be deemed successful. They are currently 5-1, with wins over the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. The only loss came against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 29.

Meanwhile, the Hawks started their six-game home stand with a tough loss to the Dallas Mavericks. They then put together four wins in a row and will look to make it five against the Clippers. They defeated teams such as LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns during their current streak.

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks starting lineups

The LA Clippers have been relatively healthy this season, with just one player on their current injury report. Head coach Ty Lue is expected to use his starting lineup consisting of James Harden, Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Hawks could be without three players, including De'Andre Hunter and Saddiq Bey. If both players won't get cleared before tip-off, head coach Quin Snyder could use a starting five of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okungwu.

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks betting tips

Kawhi Leonard has an over/under of 27.5 points against the Atlanta Hawks. It's lower than his current average of 24.2 points per game. It's possibly safe to bet on him to go over since he's scored at least 28 points in three of his last four games.

Trae Young is averaging 27.3 points per game this season, which is lower than his over/under of 26.5 points against the LA Clippers. Young is on a mission to prove his doubters wrong, so bet on him to go over 26.5 points. He's scored 27 points or more in four of his last five contests.

Dejounte Murray is favored to go under 22.5 points on Monday night. Murray is averaging 21.5 points per game and has scored at least 23 points once in his last five games.

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

The LA Clippers are the slight favorites to get the win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. The Clippers are one of the best teams in the NBA at the moment and will have a slight edge against a Hawks team that has strung together four straight wins.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Clippers will win the game and cover the spread. The total is predicted to go under 224 points.

