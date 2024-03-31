LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024

There are 10 games on the schedule for NBA Sunday, including the LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets. It's the second and final matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Clippers looking to sweep the Hornets for the sixth season in a row.

The Clippers are on an 11-game winning streak against the Hornets dating back to Dec. 31, 2017. Charlotte has not beaten the Clippers since Nov. 18, 2017, when they blew them out 102-87 at the Spectrum Center and their star player was still Kemba Walker.

Sunday's game will also be the 66th regular-season between the Clippers and Hornets. Believe it or not, the Clippers had a hard time beating the Hornets earlier this season on Dec. 27. It was a close game before the Clippers pulled away in the fourth quarter to get the 113-104 win.

LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets game is on Sunday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. It starts at 6:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports SouthEast-Charlotte.

Moneyline: Clippers (-2000) vs Hornets (+1000)

Spread: Clippers -16 (-111) vs Hornets +16 (-111)

Total (O/U): Clippers o215 (-111) vs Hornets u215 (-111)

LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets preview

The LA Clippers are looking to extend their winning streak to three games after back-to-back victories to start their four-game road trip. The Clippers have not been great since the All-Star break but have had enough momentum to keep the New Orleans Pelicans away from the No. 4 spot in the West standings.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets are just trying to be disruptors to end the regular season. The Hornets have only 18 wins this season but they recently took down the Cleveland Cavaliers, which could affect the seedings in the East. They could do the same in the West if they can somehow upset the Clippers.

LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets starting lineups, subs and rotation

The LA Clippers have two players on their injury reports but it won't affect Ty Lue's starting lineup and rotation. Here's how the Clippers might line up on Sunday:

PG: James Harden | SG: Terance Mann | SF: Paul George | PF: Kawhi Leonard | C: Ivica Zubac

The Clippers have a really deep roster but Lue currently uses a nine-man rotation that also includes Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell, Mason Plumlee and Amir Coffey.

On the other hand, the Charlotte Hornets have five players on their injury report, including two starters in LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams. Here's the starting five Steve Clifford could use on Sunday:

PG: Tre Mann | SG: Vasilije Micic | SF: Brandon Miller | PF: Miles Bridges | C: Nick Richards

Clifford currently uses an eight-man rotation with Davis Bertans, Grant Williams and Aleksej Pokusevski. But if the Clippers blow them up early, expect more bench players like Amari Bailey, Nick Smith Jr. and JT Thor to get playing time.

LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets betting tips

Kawhi Leonard has an over/under of 23.5 points and is projected to score at least 24 points. Bet on Leonard to go over since he has scored over 23.5 points twice in his last three games.

Brandon Miller is favored to go over 18.5 points against the LA Clippers. Miller has lived up to being the No. 2 pick last year. Bet on him to score at least 19 points against his idol Paul George. He has scored at least 19 points twice in his last three contests.

LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

The LA Clippers are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday despite being on the road. The Clippers are a much better team than the Hornets, who are one of the worst teams in the league.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Clippers will get the win and cover the -16 spread. The total is also expected to go over 215 points.

