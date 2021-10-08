LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 8th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will host the LA Clippers for an NBA 2021-22 preseason game at the American Airlines Center on Friday.

The Clippers are looking to establish some rhythm after recently losing to the Sacramento Kings. Meanwhile, the Mavericks have some momentum after winning their first preseason game against the Utah Jazz.

Despite it being a preseason match, Friday's encounter will be anything but friendly. After all, the two teams have history dating back to the Orlando bubble and the grueling seven games in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

While the LA Clippers didn't make any major moves in the offseason, the Dallas Mavericks added a number of players to their roster, including Reggie Bullock and Frank Ntilikina. By retaining core pieces and re-signing their superstars, both sides look incredibly competitive heading into the new season.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Although Kawhi Leonard's injury is one of the biggest concerns for the LA Clippers, he looks to be ahead of schedule with regards to his recovery from surgery.

Rookie point guard Jason Preston also underwent surgery and is expected to miss a large part of the upcoming season.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Report: Kawhi Leonard ahead of schedule with ACL tear rehab, could return this season ahnfiredigital.com/nba/los-angele… Report: Kawhi Leonard ahead of schedule with ACL tear rehab, could return this season ahnfiredigital.com/nba/los-angele…

Other injuries on the roster include Ivica Zubac, who has a strained right shoulder. He is considered questionable for the game.

Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris Sr. have been ruled out of Friday's game for purposes of rest. Meanwhile, Justise Winslow has been listed as day-to-day due to illness.

Paul George sat out the first game of the preseason against the Denver Nuggets, but he did play limited minutes against the Sacramento Kings. Given the high usage rate that he will have this season, the LA Clippers may look to use him sparingly in the preseason.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kawhi Leonard Out ACL Tear Marcus Morris Sr. Out Rest Nicolas Batum Out Rest Jason Preston Out Foot Surgery Justise Winslow Doubtful Illness Ivica Zubac Doubtful Strained Shoulder Paul George Probable Rest

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

While the Dallas Mavericks look set to enter the season with a healthy squad, some names were absent from the list of available players for the Utah Jazz game. Players like Dwight Powell, Dorian Finney-Smith, Trey Burke and Frank Ntilikina were noteworthy absences. However, they could be expected to play against the LA Clippers.

All Things Mavs @All_Things_Mavs Reggie Bullock & Maxi Kleber will both be OUT against the Clippers tomorrow night for rest. Tyrell Terry remains away from the team.Dwight Powell, Dorian Finney-Smith and the newest Maverick, Frank Ntilikina will be available. 👀 #MFFL Reggie Bullock & Maxi Kleber will both be OUT against the Clippers tomorrow night for rest. Tyrell Terry remains away from the team.Dwight Powell, Dorian Finney-Smith and the newest Maverick, Frank Ntilikina will be available. 👀#MFFL

While they could all be available for the game against the Clippers, Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber will likely be given the night off for rest purposes.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Reggie Bullock Out Rest Maxi Kleber Out Rest Dwight Powell Probable Rest Frank Ntilikina Probable Rest Dorian Finney-Smith Probable Rest Trey Burke Probable Rest

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

Terance Mann looks to score against the Sacramento Kings

With a few players being injured or listed as day-to-day, the LA Clippers lineup is looking difficult to manage. Paul George's status for Friday's game is unknown. This could mean there is an equal chance that he will start for the Clippers and play limited minutes in the first half.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Clippers have ruled Justise Winslow out tonight due to illness. Clippers have ruled Justise Winslow out tonight due to illness.

There is little room for experimentation with regards to the starting lineup. However, Brandon Boston Jr's bench contribution against the Sacramento Kings and Terance Mann's performance against the Denver Nuggets could see them play more minutes against the Dallas Mavericks.

Harry Giles III and Isaiah Hartenstein may also see significant minutes should Ivica Zubac be ruled out of the game due to his shoulder strain.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic ahead of the Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks game

The Dallas Mavericks lineup will mostly be the same as the one in their matchup against the Utah Jazz. The healthy duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis will look to establish chemistry in the new Mavericks system early. Although the two players will play limited minutes, working together in game situations could be beneficial for the team.

With the absences of Maxi Kleber and Reggie Bullock, Jason Kidd may have to look into playing Dwight Powell and Dorian Finney-Smith to make up for the positional issues. With Jalen Brunson still available in emergencies, Frank Ntikilina could still be used sparingly.

The Dallas Mavericks could also experiment with their big-man rotation of Moses Brown, Willie Cauley-Stein and Boban Marjanovic. With all three available and contributing, there is some depth available at the 5 spot. Jason Kidd could play around with it in the preseason.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers:

Point Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Shooting Guard - Reggie Jackson | Small Forward - Paul George | Power Forward - Brandon Boston Jr. | Center - Harry Giles III

Dallas Mavericks:

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Willie Cauley-Stein

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh